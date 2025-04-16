Ty Lue Makes Honest Ben Simmons Statement

All Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers coach Ty Lue makes honest statement on Ben Simmons

Liam Willerup

Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Clippers are set to begin their NBA playoff run with a first-round matchup against the Denver Nuggets. Especially when considering LA's play over the last 10 games, there's hope that this is finally the year the Clippers make a big run and give themselves a chance at making the NBA Finals.

While the core four of James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac, and Norman Powell have been tremendous, the Clippers still need production from the rest of their role players. One of those is Ben Simmons, as the former All-Star has settled into a new role with LA. However, head coach Ty Lue wants to see him being aggressive and trying to score at the basket.

“Yeah, we did. We talked about it the last couple of days and today he was aggressive attacking the basket, playing with pace, getting to the rim, making the plays, finishing at the rim," Lue said regarding Simmons looking to score. "We need him to be aggressive. The pace is great, but also look at the rim to be a scoring threat.”

In his time with the Clippers, Simmons has only scored double-digit points once, that coming in his first game with the team when he had 12 points in a win over the Utah Jazz. Otherwise, he's had a handful of scoreless performances despite playing over 10 minutes per game.

Nets forward Ben Simmon
Apr 17, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Blake Griffin (2) and guard Ben Simmons (10) on the court before the start of the first round against the Boston Celtics for the 2022 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Simmons will make his return to the playoffs on Saturday when the Clippers travel to face the Nuggets. Game 1 is set to tip-off at 3:30 p.m. EST.

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughtsg

