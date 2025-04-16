James Harden's Heartfelt Steph Curry Statement Goes Viral
James Harden and Steph Curry are two players whose careers have been intertwined with one another for over a decade. Unfortunately for Harden, Curry has gotten the better of Harden for the majority of it, winning two championships at Harden's expense.
Despite Curry preventing Harden from winning an NBA championship, the LA Clippers guard has nothing but love for his Golden State adversary. During a recent practice session with the Clippers, Harden spoke about his rivalry with Curry.
“That’s what it’s about. Year 16. Steph is obviously Steph. What he’s been able to accomplish his entire career, it’s unbelievable. We’re all witnessing real greatness. The battles, the Warriors teams I had to go against, it’s probably the reason why I still haven’t gotten a championship yet. What he’s been able to do his entire career is unbelievable. I’m happy to be a part of something like that.”
Fortunately for Harden, he had the last laugh against Curry after defeating him to secure the fifth seed in the Western Conference. Whether or not that ends up being a blessing or a curse remains to be seen. The Clippers will face off against the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs, while the Golden State Warriors face off against the Houston Rockets.
While James Harden may not get the credit he deserves because of Steph Curry and the Warriors, he's undeniably one of the greatest players in NBA history.
