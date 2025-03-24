NBA Admits Massive Missed Call in Clippers vs OKC Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder took down the LA Clippers 103-101 on Sunday night, led by NBA MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with 26 points and 8 assists on 7-29 shooting from the field.
The Clippers were riding a five-game win streak heading into Sunday's home matchup with the league-best Thunder, and despite the loss, fans are staying optimistic. Many people have directed their attention toward the officials after Sunday's loss, especially one play in particular.
With 1:39 left in the fourth quarter and the Clippers down 100-99, LA center Ivica Zubac went up for a layup when OKC's Gilgeous-Alexander appeared to reach in and grab Zubac's arm, but surprisingly, no foul was called.
Fans took to social media in outrage after the officials let this obvious foul slide, but now, the NBA has come to their senses. The NBA released the Last Two Minute Report for Sunday's game, admitting that it should have been a shooting foul on Gilgeous-Alexander.
"Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC) reaches in and makes contact to Zubac's (LAC) wrist, causing him to lose control of the ball during his shooting motion," the NBA commented.
A correct foul call here would have sent Zubac to the free-throw line for a chance to tie or take the lead with under two minutes left. Instead, the Thunder went on to finish with a tight two-point win, but this missed call certainly shifted the tides in OKC's favor.
Related Articles
Former NBA Champion Makes Intriguing Steph Curry, James Harden Statement
James Harden Makes NBA History in Clippers vs OKC Thunder
James Harden Breaks Silence on Injury Scare in Clippers-Thunder