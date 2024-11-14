Bub Carrington Put His Versatility on Display in Recent Loss to Houston
One of the youngest players in the 2024 NBA Draft, Carlton “Bub” Carrington was selected higher than many anticipated with the 14th selection by the Washington Wizards. Through his first nine games, Carrington has proved the Wizards made the right choice.
In a 107-92 loss to the Rockets Monday night, he had 10 points, six assists, four steals, two blocks, and two rebounds. This marks the third time in his last five games he recorded four steals.
The rookie’s playmaking and scoring ability were a main factor in Washington drafting him in the lottery, but the defensive versatility he’s shown this early in his career is promising. The young guard still has to improve his on-ball defense and positioning, but his ability to get his hand on the ball with his 6-foot-9 wingspan will be an extremely valuable asset for a Wizards team looking to build an identity. As seen by his four steals against the Rockets, Carrington was able to steal the ball on numerous drives as well as get a number of deflections that won’t show up in the box score. If he can be a high-level disruptor on the defensive end that could change his career’s trajectory.
In addition to his defensive potential, Carrington has shown his ability to impact the game in a number of ways. He flirted with a triple-double in Friday’s loss to the Grizzlies putting up 10 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists along with four steals. His high-level vision and playmaking ability will allow him to play both guard spots and serve as a primary or secondary ball handler. His rebounding ability is unique for a guard and will help the Wizards get out in transition quickly and often.
Carrington paces all rookies in minutes per game, assists per game, and steals per game. He also ranks 5th in points per game and rebounds per game. He will look to build off his early success and help a rebuilding Wizards team compete in a wide-open Eastern Conference.
