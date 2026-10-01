Every Player from 2026 Draft Class on a Two-Way Deal to Start NBA Season

The 2026-27 NBA season is rapidly approaching.

After a two-month hiatus following the 2026 Summer League, play will resume in early October as the preseason tips off on Oct. 3 followed by the start of the regular season with three games on Oct. 20.

Ahead of those contests, teams are beginning their training camp periods and holding media days ahead of the upcoming campaign.

The 2026-27 season will feature multiple highly touted rookies from the 2026 NBA Draft, including a star-studded group of prospects at the top of the class.

Players like AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson will likely garner plenty of attention throughout training camp, media days and the preseason, but there are another group of rookies looking to make an impression this season.

Across the NBA, 19 players who went undrafted have earned training camp invites and will compete for spots within an organization, including a few players who could earn two-way deals with strong performances alongside their new teammates.

Additionally, 27 players from the 2026 draft class have earned two-way contracts heading into the 2026-27 campaign.

Most of these players will likely spend most of their minutes in the G League as rookies, but have a clear path to earning a standard NBA contract in the future.

Of the 27 rookies to earn two-way deals, 14 went undrafted in the 2026 class, while the other 13 first-year two-way players were all second-round picks. Former Purdue star Braden Smith, who went No. 38 overall, is the top pick from the most recent draft to sign a two-way deal.

Here's a list of every rookie on a two-way deal to start training camp.

Two-way rookies

Michael Ajayi, Charlotte Hornets

Tobe Awaka, Chicago Bulls

Tyler Bilodeau, Brooklyn Nets

Kylan Boswell, Charlotte Hornets

Maliq Brown, San Antonio Spurs

Rafael Castro, Houston Rockets

Carson Cooper, Memphis Grizzlies

Quadir Copeland, Houston Rockets

Malik Dia, New Orleans Pelicans

Josh Dix, Oklahoma City Thunder

Tre Donaldson, Miami Heat

Ja'Kobi Gillespie, San Antonio Spurs

Bryce Hopkins, Denver Nuggets

Graham Ike, Golden State Warriors

Tobi Lawal, Dallas Mavericks

Nick Martinelli, LA Clippers

Dillon Mitchell, Boston Celtics

Izaiyah Nelson, Orlando Magic

Tyler Nickel, New York Knicks

AK Okereke, Los Angeles Lakers

Felix Okpara, Washington Wizards

Ugonna Onyenso, Detroit Pistons

Otega Oweh, Oklahoma City Thunder

Jaron Pierre Jr., New Orleans Pelicans

Jaylin Sellers, Chicago Bulls

Braden Smith, Indiana Pacers

Ernest Udeh Jr., Cleveland Cavaliers