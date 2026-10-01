Every Player from 2026 Draft Class on a Two-Way Deal to Start NBA Season
The 2026-27 NBA season is rapidly approaching.
After a two-month hiatus following the 2026 Summer League, play will resume in early October as the preseason tips off on Oct. 3 followed by the start of the regular season with three games on Oct. 20.
Ahead of those contests, teams are beginning their training camp periods and holding media days ahead of the upcoming campaign.
The 2026-27 season will feature multiple highly touted rookies from the 2026 NBA Draft, including a star-studded group of prospects at the top of the class.
Players like AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson will likely garner plenty of attention throughout training camp, media days and the preseason, but there are another group of rookies looking to make an impression this season.
Across the NBA, 19 players who went undrafted have earned training camp invites and will compete for spots within an organization, including a few players who could earn two-way deals with strong performances alongside their new teammates.
Additionally, 27 players from the 2026 draft class have earned two-way contracts heading into the 2026-27 campaign.
Most of these players will likely spend most of their minutes in the G League as rookies, but have a clear path to earning a standard NBA contract in the future.
Of the 27 rookies to earn two-way deals, 14 went undrafted in the 2026 class, while the other 13 first-year two-way players were all second-round picks. Former Purdue star Braden Smith, who went No. 38 overall, is the top pick from the most recent draft to sign a two-way deal.
Here's a list of every rookie on a two-way deal to start training camp.
Two-way rookies
Michael Ajayi, Charlotte Hornets
Tobe Awaka, Chicago Bulls
Tyler Bilodeau, Brooklyn Nets
Kylan Boswell, Charlotte Hornets
Maliq Brown, San Antonio Spurs
Rafael Castro, Houston Rockets
Carson Cooper, Memphis Grizzlies
Quadir Copeland, Houston Rockets
Malik Dia, New Orleans Pelicans
Josh Dix, Oklahoma City Thunder
Tre Donaldson, Miami Heat
Ja'Kobi Gillespie, San Antonio Spurs
Graham Ike, Golden State Warriors
Tobi Lawal, Dallas Mavericks
Nick Martinelli, LA Clippers
Dillon Mitchell, Boston Celtics
Izaiyah Nelson, Orlando Magic
Tyler Nickel, New York Knicks
AK Okereke, Los Angeles Lakers
Felix Okpara, Washington Wizards
Ugonna Onyenso, Detroit Pistons
Otega Oweh, Oklahoma City Thunder
Jaron Pierre Jr., New Orleans Pelicans
Jaylin Sellers, Chicago Bulls
Braden Smith, Indiana Pacers
Ernest Udeh Jr., Cleveland Cavaliers
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Randall Sweet is a 2022 Oklahoma University graduate who has formerly written for the Norman Transcript and OU Daily. Randall also serves as the Communications Coordinator at Visit OKC.