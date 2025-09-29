One Question for Each 2025 NBA Draft Lottery Pick
The 2025-26 NBA season is just around the corner, and the league's newest rookies will soon take the court in preseason action.
As always, the league will be infused with plenty of talent, led by players like Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper and more.
Below, we'll evaluate one burning questions for each 2025 lottery pick regarding the upcoming season:
Cooper Flagg: Will he Look the Part?
Having been drafted No. 1 overall with plenty of acclaim, there’s high expectations for Flagg to thrive with the Mavericks immediately. He has the skillset to his the ground running in the NBA, and should look the part of a top pick.
Dylan Harper: Can he Thrive Off-Ball?
With De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle commanding the bulk of lead guard minutes, Harper will be asked to gel off-ball. Will his shooting, cutting and more be enough to impact the game?
VJ Edgecombe: What Will His Role be?
Edgecombe’s a highly malleable player, and that’s great considering the 76ers have a fairly stacked roster led by three stars. Early in his career he’ll be asked to do the grindy, in-between things.
Kon Knueppel: Can he Help the Hornets?
The Hornets have frequented the NBA Draft for years, but they could finally be primed for a slight jump with further development and a strong rookie class. Knueppel could very well help the Charlotte youngsters get even better with a connective game.
Ace Bailey: Can he Learn Good Habits?
Bailey joins the worst team in basketball, likely seeking volume scoring opportunities. He’ll undoubtedly be able to score the rock with athleticism, jump shooting and more, but can he learn good habits in Year 1 next to Lauri Markkanen?
Tre Johnson: Can he Break Into the Starting Lineup?
Johnson enters a Washington team that has some veterans in search of resurgences, but he’ll undoubtedly be a focal point of the team’s rebuild moving forward. How early he earns his way into the starting lineup will depend on his scoring and play-making.
Jeremiah Fears: What are his Expectations?
The Pelicans zagged at the ’25 draft, taking a few developmental projects, one of which is Fears. With a seemingly win-now roster, what will the team’s expectations be for Fears as a rookie?
Egor Demin: Was he Worth the Pick?
The freshest rebuild in the league, the Nets didn’t have a necessarily popular draft, taking a record five first-round picks. Demin was among their more polarizing picks, needing plenty of work on his game in general. Can he prove he was worth the No. 8 pick this season?
Collin Murray Boyles: Can he Make an Impact?
Murray-Boyles joins a Raptors roster ready to win. He was one of a few highly-selected upperclassmen, and brings defense and a fun offensive skillset. Can he help Toronto win games?
Khaman Maluach: Can he Hold Up Against Physical Matchups?
At 7-foot-2 with an affinity for inside scoring and shot-blocking, Malauch looks the part of a fluid future starting center. But how he fares against more physical fives will determine his NBA readiness.
Cedric Coward: How will he Fare Against NBA Competition?
Coward played two seasons in the Big Sky conference, before transferring to Washington State. He suffered a major injury just six games in, and missed out on Summer League too. The essential Big Sky to NBA jump will be a large one.
Noa Essengue: Can he Improve Early?
The Bulls aren’t expecting Essengue to be a finished product anytime soon, but would like to see some progress from Essengue sooner rather than later.
Derik Queen: Is he Skilled Enough?
Queen’s skillset is virtually built around his skill, as his athleticism, shooting and more could use a major boost. It’s worked for players such as Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic and plenty more. Will Queen as his name to those ranks?
Carter Bryant: Is the Offense Ready?
There’s little question Bryant’s defense will help the Spurs on Day 1. But his offense — which added just 6.5 points per game for Arizona — is a question mark.