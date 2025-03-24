Reigning Champion Celtics Getting Huge Boost from Rookie Baylor Scheierman
As the reigning NBA champion Boston Celtics returned their entire rotation for the 2024-25 season, there never seemed to be much room for a rookie to earn playing time. While real playoff minutes still appear to be a longshot for 30th overall pick Baylor Scheierman, he’s made a real case for a future spot in the Celtics’ rotation through impressive play in recent games. He’s stayed ready amidst Boston’s injuries throughout the depth chart, as his skillset and intensity have fit well into their attack.
Earlier this month, Scheierman scored a career-high 15 points against the Philadelphia 76ers as many of his teammates sat out. In 30 minutes of play, the 6-foot-6 wing drilled three makes from beyond the arc as he helped Boston take down their rivals. He then topped this performance just a few games later against the Brooklyn Nets, in which he scorched the nets for 20 points on 6-for-7 shooting from three-point range.
In Scheirman’s two games since his 20-point scoring outburst, he hasn’t scored many more points, but has still played nearly 40 total minutes, contributing beyond his sharpshooting ability. He’s made quick decisions with the ball in his hands on the perimeter, critical for a Celtics team that skips the ball around the perimeter like no other. Further, he’s played impressive defense, which has always been the biggest question for the 24-year-old Nebraska native. He has leveraged his positional size, standing at over 6-foot-6 with a wingspan north of 6-foot-8 and weighing in at 200 pounds, to wall off defenders with energy.
Scheierman’s seemingly instant fit within Boston’s lineup displays exactly why GM Brad Stevens retained their first-round pick and selected him. Not only does his elite three-point shooting fit right in with the league’s best-ever shooting squad, but his skillset also fits in with the Celtics’ commitment to ball movement and switching defensive scheme. As the franchise approaches questions and potential constraints regarding the state of their payroll and luxury tax bill above the second apron, Scheierman’s emergence may play a big role in Boston’s decision-making. If they are forced to cut costs with their current roster, the sharpshooting rookie may be called upon to fill a key rotation role for the historic franchise.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.