Rookies Hannes Steinbach, Christian Anderson Impressing at Summer League

This offseason, the Hornets made a transformational change in sending out former All-Star guard LaMelo Ball to the Timberwolves in exchange for a haul mostly centered around picks.

The blockbuster trade — one of many this NBA offseason — came fresh off the heels of the Hornets’ best season in years, largely led by the trio of Ball, and wings Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel.

Now, Charlotte seems to be moving in a new direction entirely, despite recent success. Their first-round picks at the 2026 NBA Draft, Hannes Steinbach and Christian Anderson, fit into that. And their early signs of success at Summer League have been encouraging for the Hornets.

Steinbach, taken with the No. 14 overall pick, has been consistently productive across his time in Las Vegas. Through five games, he’s averaged a great 15.8 points on effective 60% shooting, and is second overall in total rebounds for the entire event.

On Friday, Steinbach put together yet another nice outing versus the Kings, going for 22 points on 70% shooting, with 11 rebounds and a steal. He shot just 3-for-6 from the line, but did manage to hit a three in showing off some stretch potential.

No. 14 overall pick Hannes Steinbach continues to impress in Las Vegas 🔥



Tonight, the @hornets rookie (22p, 11r, 7-10 fgm) recorded his second straight 20/10 game and third double-double in five NBA Summer League games! pic.twitter.com/QA8SgAJKup — NBA (@NBA) July 18, 2026

Charlotte has desperate need of frontcourt talent, and Steinbach’s ability to win possessions with rebounds and play-finish effectively should fit into exactly what they want to do.

At No. 18, the Hornets took a chance on Christian Anderson of Texas Tech stardom. He’s had a tougher time acclimating to the professional level, as most guards do, but has still flashed his ability to shoot, handle and pass.

Anderson has averaged 10.4 points on just 32% shooting, largely unable to find his outside shot through a handful of Summer League games. He has been able to tack on a play-making boost in over four assists per game.

Against the Kings, Anderson finally got loose, going for 18 points, eight assists, four rebounds and three steals. He still only shot 1-for-6 from three, though there should be little worry about a player who hit on 179 threes in just two collegiate seasons.

Given the Ball trade, the Hornets are likely to take an immediate step back, though a future of Knueppel, Miller, Steinbach, Anderson, Moussa Diabate, Sion James and plenty more offers hope of future Eastern Conference success.

Summer League will wrap up in a few days, with the Hornets now looking to continue through an important offseason.