Two of the top names in the 2026 rookie class this season are Sacramento Kings’ Darius Acuff Jr. and Memphis Grizzlies’ Cameron Boozer. Kalshi’s NBA Rookie of the Year market lists both at the top with Acuff leading at 35% while Boozer is right there with 33%.

Both opened and have stayed at the top since. A $10 trade profits $17.17 on Acuff winning and $18.93 for Cam Boozer.

If you're looking for a promo code for Kalshi , enter VIP60 at sign-up — you only need a $10 deposit and $25 in trades to unlock a $60 bonus.

Acuff seizing the moment

Sacramento selected Acuff with the seventh overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and has enjoyed his success. Through 17 games, he’s averaging 24.6 points, 7.1 assists, and 3.4 rebounds. He’s getting plenty of opportunity in 36.6 minutes per game with a top-15 usage rate of 31.6%.

He’s also not been shy about getting his shots up with 22.2 attempts per game and converting on 40.3% and 32.1% from three-point range. His scoring is also top-15 in the league, while his assist numbers are top-10 and both lead the Kings this season.

While Acuff is having a standout rookie season, it hasn’t produced wins as the Kings sit 2-15 on the year.

Boozer living up to the hype

Boozer had all of the hype coming out of high school and it lasted throughout his time at Duke. It’s now translating to the NBA after the Grizzlies selected him with the third overall pick. He’s producing all around with 16.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists while shooting 41.7% on 13.2 shots per game. He’s also doing so on just 25.7% usage.

He’s made an immediate impact in his role with the Grizzlies sitting 13-5 and near the top of the Western Conference standings early on. Without Boozer last season, Memphis went 6-12 through the first 18 games of the year.

Acuff will take his rookie show on the road with six of the Kings next 10 games being away. On the other hand, Boozer and the Grizzlies will enjoy seven of their next 10 games at home.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.