2027 NBA Draft: Notre Dame's Koehler Leads NCAA Top Performers
Here's a look at the top performances from2027 NBA Draft prospects during the Nov. 18 slate ofcollege basketball games.
Toni Bryant, Missouri
Bryant went for 10 points, eight rebounds, an assist, a block and two turnovers while shooting 4-of-6 from the field, 0-of-1 from deep and 2-of-2 from the free throw line in a win against Alcorn State.
Cruz Davis, Texas Tech
Davis scored a game-high 20 points, adding four rebounds, four assists, three steals and two turnovers while shooting 7-of-8 from the field, 4-of-5 from 3-point range and 2-of-2 from the free throw line in a win against LSU New Orleans.
Mason Falslev, Utah State
Falslev went 6-of-11 from the field and 6-of-7 from the free throw line, scoring 18 points to go along with seven assists and six rebounds in a win against Weber State.
Thomas Haugh, Florida
Haugh tallied 18 points, four assists, a rebound, a block and three turnovers while shooting 6-of-11 from the field, 4-of-7 from beyond the arc and 2-of-2 from the free throw line.
Na'jai Hines, UConn
Hines chipped in 10 points, nine rebounds, two assists, a steal, a block and two turnovers while shooting 4-of-6 from the field and 2-of-2 from the free throw line against Arizona.
Caleb Holt, Arizona
Holt turned in 19 points, six rebounds, an assist, three steals, a block and three turnovers while shooting 5-of-10 from the field, 1-of-2 from deep and 8-of-8 from the free throw line in a win against UConn.
Ian Jackson, St. John's
Jackson racked up 22 points, three assists, a rebound and one turnover while shooting 9-of-15 from the field, 3-of-8 from beyond the arc and 1-of-1 from the free throw line in a win against Siena.
Ivan Kharchenkov, Arizona
Kharchenkov scored a team-high 20 points, adding seven assists, five rebounds, two steals and six turnovers while shooting 7-of-12 from the field, 2-of-4 from 3-point range and 4-of-4 from the free throw line in a win against UConn.
Brady Koehler, Notre Dame
Koehler scored a game-high 27 points, adding eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal while shooting 8-of-11 from the field, 4-of-4 from beyond the arc and 7-of-10 from the free throw line in a win against Rutgers.
Motiejus Krivas, Arizona
Krivas logged 18 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, four blocks, a steal and five turnovers while shooting 7-of-8 from the field and 4-of-5 from the free throw line in a win against UConn.
Colben Landrew, UConn
Landrew notched 12 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and a turnover, shooting 4-of-8 from the field, 0-of-2 from deep and 4-of-4 from the free throw line against Arizona.
Dylan Mingo, Baylor
Mingo recorded 13 points, three assists, two rebounds, two steals and three turnovers while shooting 5-of-7 from the field, 0-of-1 from deep and 3-of-4 from the free throw line in a win against Jackson State.
Pryce Sandfort, Nebraska
Sandfort accumulated 22 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and a turnover while shooting 7-of-12 from the field, 4-of-7 from beyond the arc and 4-of-4 from the free throw line in a win against South Dakota.
Joseph Tugler, Houston
Tugler finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, three steals and a turnover while shooting 4-of-10 from the field, 0-of-1 from 3-point range and 4-of-4 from the free throw line in a win against Florida.
Randall Sweet is a 2022 Oklahoma University graduate who has formerly written for the Norman Transcript and OU Daily. Randall also serves as the Communications Coordinator at Visit OKC.