Here's a look at the top performances from2027 NBA Draft prospects during the Nov. 18 slate ofcollege basketball games.

Toni Bryant, Missouri

Bryant went for 10 points, eight rebounds, an assist, a block and two turnovers while shooting 4-of-6 from the field, 0-of-1 from deep and 2-of-2 from the free throw line in a win against Alcorn State.

Cruz Davis, Texas Tech

Davis scored a game-high 20 points, adding four rebounds, four assists, three steals and two turnovers while shooting 7-of-8 from the field, 4-of-5 from 3-point range and 2-of-2 from the free throw line in a win against LSU New Orleans.

Mason Falslev, Utah State

Falslev went 6-of-11 from the field and 6-of-7 from the free throw line, scoring 18 points to go along with seven assists and six rebounds in a win against Weber State.

Thomas Haugh, Florida

Haugh tallied 18 points, four assists, a rebound, a block and three turnovers while shooting 6-of-11 from the field, 4-of-7 from beyond the arc and 2-of-2 from the free throw line.

Na'jai Hines, UConn

Hines chipped in 10 points, nine rebounds, two assists, a steal, a block and two turnovers while shooting 4-of-6 from the field and 2-of-2 from the free throw line against Arizona.

Caleb Holt, Arizona

Holt turned in 19 points, six rebounds, an assist, three steals, a block and three turnovers while shooting 5-of-10 from the field, 1-of-2 from deep and 8-of-8 from the free throw line in a win against UConn.

Ian Jackson, St. John's

Jackson racked up 22 points, three assists, a rebound and one turnover while shooting 9-of-15 from the field, 3-of-8 from beyond the arc and 1-of-1 from the free throw line in a win against Siena.

Ivan Kharchenkov, Arizona

Kharchenkov scored a team-high 20 points, adding seven assists, five rebounds, two steals and six turnovers while shooting 7-of-12 from the field, 2-of-4 from 3-point range and 4-of-4 from the free throw line in a win against UConn.

Brady Koehler, Notre Dame

Koehler scored a game-high 27 points, adding eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal while shooting 8-of-11 from the field, 4-of-4 from beyond the arc and 7-of-10 from the free throw line in a win against Rutgers.

Motiejus Krivas, Arizona

Krivas logged 18 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, four blocks, a steal and five turnovers while shooting 7-of-8 from the field and 4-of-5 from the free throw line in a win against UConn.

Colben Landrew, UConn

Landrew notched 12 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and a turnover, shooting 4-of-8 from the field, 0-of-2 from deep and 4-of-4 from the free throw line against Arizona.

Mingo recorded 13 points, three assists, two rebounds, two steals and three turnovers while shooting 5-of-7 from the field, 0-of-1 from deep and 3-of-4 from the free throw line in a win against Jackson State.

Pryce Sandfort, Nebraska

Sandfort accumulated 22 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and a turnover while shooting 7-of-12 from the field, 4-of-7 from beyond the arc and 4-of-4 from the free throw line in a win against South Dakota.

Joseph Tugler, Houston

Tugler finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, three steals and a turnover while shooting 4-of-10 from the field, 0-of-1 from 3-point range and 4-of-4 from the free throw line in a win against Florida.