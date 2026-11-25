The Miami Heat bring a seven-game winning streak into their NBA Cup Group Play matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday evening.

The Heat had a slow start to the season but have since been on fire, as shown by their seven-game winning streak. They were favored in five of those games, though, while winning as +4.5 and +1.5 home underdogs in the other two.

The 76ers are looking to bounce back from a 128-111 loss to Portland on Monday night. That defeat ended a five-game winning streak for Philadelphia.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA Cup Group Play matchup.

Heat vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Heat +1.5 (-110)

76ers -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Heat +105

76ers -155

Total

237.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Heat vs. 76ers How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 25

Time: 5:00 p.m.

Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Heat record: 10-6

76ers record: 14-4

Heat vs. 76ers Injury Reports

Heat Injury Report

Giannis Antetokounmpo – Questionable

Tre Donaldson – Out

Myron Gardner – Available

Vladislav Goldin – Out

76ers Injury Report

Joel Embiid – Doubtful

Ariel Hukporti – Out

Heat vs. 76ers Best NBA Prop Bets

Heat Best NBA Prop Bet

Klay Thompson OVER 3.5 1st Quarter Points (-107)

Klay Thompson has been coming out of the gate hot this season. He’s had at least five points – let alone four – in the opening quarter in 11 of his 15 games.

Thompson has been especially hot in the first quarter as of late, with 9, 10, 7, and 8 points in his last four opening quarters.

The 76ers just allowed 11 points in the first quarter to Deni Avdija, with Franz Wagner, Michael Porter Jr., Kelly Oubre Jr., and RJ Barrett all going OVER 4.5 1st quarter points in recent games.

Heat vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick

The 76ers are likely to be without Joel Embiid for tonight’s matchup, which is obviously a big blow even after adding Jaylen Brown and LeBron James in the offseason. Giannis is also questionable, making me hesitate to pull the trigger on the Heat.

I’ll instead look to the OVER in this matchup. The 76ers have gone OVER in each of their last eight games, with Miami going OVER in five straight as well.

Pick: OVER 237.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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