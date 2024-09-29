Three Needle-Moving NBA Guards Entering the NBA Season
This summer's draft had been dubbed as one of the least anticipated classes in recent years. A seeming lack of superstar talent, not many fans' interest appeared to be piqued. But these rookies have some skill, and especially the scoring ability from the incoming backcourt products.
Here, we'll look at a few rookies who have an opportunity to light up the scoring column in their NBA season debuts:
Reed Sheppard, Houston Rockets
Sheppard showcased himself as one of the best scoring guards in this draft throughout NBA Summer League. With an arsenal of ways to score, Sheppard's versatility as an undersized guard in the league will serve him very well -- especially combined with his overall awareness and intelligence as a playmaker, leveraging that to his advantage.
This season with the Rockets and coming out as the third selection in the draft, the Kentucky product alongside some other young playmakers will give him a good amount of opportunity as a scorer, coming in behind Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green.
Rob Dillingham, Minnesota Timberwolves
Dillingham will be another first-year talent to showcase his ability as an offensive producer and will be a great catalyst for an uptick in scoring from a fortified defense in Minnesota. A year ago, the Timberwolves were in the bottom half of teams in points per game throughout the regular season.
For Dillingham, another Kentucky product, his production might get cut back some with the new addition of Donte DiVincenzo and offloading of Karl-Anthony Towns -- but his scoring and shot-creating prowess will render plenty of scoring chances for him in this offense on a team that looks to take the Western Conference this season.
Ron Holland, Detroit Pistons
Lastly, Holland will be another guard who will have some scoring freedom and promise in his first year suited up in the league. A strong G League performer and into Summer League, the Pistons' fifth overall pick offers a lot of value on the offensive front as a slasher.
More than likely stationed in the second unit, Holland's presence as a scorer at the rim and transition should be well to him -- certainly knowing the offensive struggles this team has faced in recent years.
