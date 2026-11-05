Top Rookie Performances from NBA's Nov. 4 Slate of Games

The 2026-27 NBA season continued on Wednesday, Nov. 4, with 28 teams in action.

Following a day off for all 30 teams, a handful of first-year players shined in the 14-game slate.

Wednesday's top performances from rookies featured mulitple second-round picks, including an another impressive game in the Pacers' starting lineup for NCAA all-time assists leader Braden Smith.

Undrafted free agent Jaylin Sellers also turned in a strong showing against the defending NBA champions.

Here's a closer look at all the top performances from rookies on the NBA's Nov. 4 slate of games.

The No. 6 pick tallied 18 points, four assists, two rebounds, a steal, a block and four turnovers while shooting 6-of-11 from the field, 3-of-5 from deep and 3-of-4 from the free throw line in a win against Charlotte.

Zuby Ejiofor, Atlanta Hawks

The No. 23 pick chipped in 11 points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals and a turnover while shooting 4-of-6 from the field, 1-of-2 from beyond the arc and 2-of-4 from the free throw line in a win against Washington.

Kingston Flemings, Atlanta Hawks

The No. 8 pick accumulated 14 points, four assists, three rebounds and two turnovers while shooting 6-of-9 from the field and 2-of-2 from 3-point range in a win against Washington.

Bryce Hopkins, Denver Nuggets

The No. 49 pick notched 18 points, four rebounds, an assist, two steals and two turnovers while shooting 6-of-7 from the field, 1-of-1 from deep and 5-of-8 from the free throw line in a win against Toronto.

The No. 12 pick finished with nine points, five rebounds, two assists and three blocks while shooting 4-of-6 from the field and 1-of-2 from the free throw line in a win against Cleveland.

Jaylin Sellers, Chicago Bulls

The undrafted free agent accounted for 14 points, three rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block while shooting 4-of-8 from the field, 4-of-7 from beyond the arc and 2-of-2 from the free throw line against the Knicks.

Braden Smith, Indiana Pacers

The No. 38 pick logged 10 points, 5 assists, a rebound, two steals, two blocks and three turnovers while shooting 5-of-9 from the field and 0-of-1 from deep in a win against Memphis.

Bennett Stirtz, Oklahoma City Thunder

The No. 16 pick notched 16 points, a rebound, an assist and two steals while shooting 6-of-9 from the field and 4-of-7 from 3-point range in a win against Cleveland.

Keaton Wagler, LA Clippers

The No. 5 pick finished with 11 points, two rebounds and an assist while shooting 3-of-6 from the field, 3-of-4 from beyond the arc and 2-of-2 from the free throw line against Miami.