Nets' Rookie Mikel Brown Jr. Dishes on his Off-Court Pastime

The Brooklyn Nets have acquired a significant amount of young talent over the past few drafts.

After selecting five players in the first round of the 2025 class, the Nets landed the No. 6 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and selected Mikel Brown Jr., one of the most coveted prospects in the class.

Brown joins Egor Dëmin and an intriguing young roster in Brooklyn that also features veterans like Michael Porter Jr. and Julius Randle. Brown has the potential to be the Nets next franchise player, and will look to make an impact on the court early in his NBA career.

Alongside his on the court abilities, Brown has multiple passions off the court, like any professional athlete. For Brown, one of those hobbies is the Call of Duty video game series.

The rookie guard said that he has been playing Call of Duty video games for years, citing Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 as his favorite edition of the franchise.

"Black Ops 3 is like my favorite Call of Duty ever. I used to play, like as a kid, all the time. Just had fun playing it with my friends, so, I've always loved it. I've always loved to play the game. I think it's amazing," Brown said.

"Last year I did some stuff giving out the game to my teammates last year at Louisville. every single one of them appreciated it. A lot of them played it. I mean, my roommate was a big, big, big Call of Duty guy. So, I was able to play it with him and, you know, just have fun."

While Brown has plenty of experience playing Call of Duty, he noted that Cardinals' guard Adrian Wooley, Brown's roommate, was the best on Louisville's 2025-26 squad. While Brown hasn't had the opportunity to square off against his new teammates yet, he noted that he is looking forward to playing against Noah Clowney and others.

In his lone year of college basketball, Brown averaged 18.2 points, 4.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals while shooting 41% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range on 7.6 attempts per game.

Brown's perimeter shooting prowess was on display multiple times throughout his year with the Cardinals, including a 45-point, nine-rebound outing against NC State that saw the former five-star recruit connect on 10 triples.

After years of playing various Call of Duty games, Brown highlighted his anticipation for the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 game that is set to launch on Oct. 23, a few days after the NBA season tips off.