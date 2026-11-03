Top Rookie Performances from NBA's Nov. 2 Slate of Games

The 2026-27 NBA season continued on Monday, Nov. 2, with all 30 teams in action.

As a result, a number of first-year players shined ahead of an off night for each team on Nov. 3.

Monday's top performances from rookies featured mulitple second-round picks, including an impressive first career start for NCAA all-time assists leader Braden Smith.

Second-round pick Meleek Thomas also got the start and led his team in scoring against a recent NBA champion.

Here's a closer look at all the top performances from first-year players on the NBA's Nov. 2 slate of games.

The No. 7 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft scored a game-high 25 points, adding six assists, five rebounds, a steal and five turnovers while shooting 10-of-21 from the field, 2-of-8 from deep and 3-of-4 from the free throw line against Dallas.

The No. 4 pick finished with 18 points, nine rebounds, five assists, two blocks and three turnovers while shooting 5-of-11 from the field, 2-of-5 from beyond the arc and 6-of-7 from the free throw line against New Orleans.

AJ Dybantsa, Washington Wizards

The top pick notched 21 points, five rebounds, two assists, three steals and two turnovers while shooting 7-of-17 from the field, 1-of-4 from 3-point range and 6-of-6 from the free throw line against Orlando.

Morez Johnson Jr., Dallas Mavericks

The No. 9 pick accounted for 13 points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal while shooting 5-of-5 from the field and 3-of-6 from the free throw line against Sacramento.

Aday Mara, Oklahoma City

The No. 12 pick chipped in 10 points, nine rebounds, a block and two turnovers while shooting 5-of-7 from the field against Cleveland.

Braden Smith, Indiana Pacers

The No. 38 pick turned in 19 points, 10 assists, four rebounds, three steals, a block and five turnovers while shooting 8-of-13 from the field, 2-of-3 from beyond the arc and 1-of-2 from the free throw line against Atlanta.

Meleek Thomas, Cleveland Cavaliers

The No. 34 pick scored a team-high 17 points, adding five rebounds, an assist and a steal while shooting 7-of-16 from the field and 3-of-9 from deep against Oklahoma City.

Caleb Wilson, Chicago Bulls

The No. 4 pick scored a team-high 24 points, adding seven rebounds, four assists, four steals and two turnovers while shooting 9-of-17 from the field, 4-of-9 from 3-point range and 2-of-3 from the free throw line against Philadelphia.