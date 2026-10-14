Top Rookie Performances from Oct. 11-12 NBA Preseason Contests
Here's a look at the top performances from rookies during the last two days of NBA Preseason action.
Josh Dix, Oklahoma City Thunder
The undrafted free agent notched 16 points, seven assists, three rebounds, a turnover, two steals and a block while shooting 6-of-15 from the field and 4-of-10 from beyond the arc against Atlanta.
AJ Dybantsa, Washington Wizards
The top pick accumulated 14 points, four rebounds, three assists, three turnovers, a steal and a block while shooting 5-of-12 from the field, 1-of-3 from 3-point range and 3-of-4 from the free throw line against Brooklyn.
Zuby Ejiofor, Atlanta Hawks
The No. 23 pick accounted for 15 points, nine rebounds, three assists, three turnovers and a block while shooting 5-of-9 from the field, 1-of-2 from deep and 4-of-4 from the free throw line against Oklahoma City.
Ja'Kobi Gillespie, San Antonio Spurs
The No. 42 pick scored a game-high 25 points, adding three assists, a rebound, a turnover and three steals while shooting 9-of-14 from the field, 4-of-8 from beyond the arc and 3-of-3 from the free throw line against Utah.
Yaxel Lendeborg, Golden State Warriors
The No. 11 pick turned in 17 points, five rebounds, four assists, a turnover and two steals while shooting 5-of-11 from the field, 1-of-4 from deep and 6-of-9 from the free throw line against the Lakers.
Aday Mara, Oklahoma City Thunder
The No. 12 pick finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, five turnovers and four blocks while shooting 4-of-9 from the field, 0-of-1 from 3-point range and 9-of-12 from the free throw line against Atlanta. Mara also tallied 10 points, four rebounds, an assist, two turnovers and three blocks while shooting 4-of-5 from the field and 2-of-2 from the free throw line against Indiana.
Rienk Mast, Indiana Pacers
The undrafted free agent notched nine points, seven rebounds and a turnover against Oklahoma City, shooting 3-of-8 from the field and 3-of-5 from deep.
Darryn Peterson, Utah Jazz
The No. 2 pick scored a team-high 14 points, adding five assists, two rebounds, a turnover and a steal while shooting 5-of-10 from the field, 1-of-2 from beyond the arc and 3-of-3 from the free throw line against San Antonio.
Tarris Reed Jr., San Antonio Spurs
The No. 26 pick scored just four points, shooting 1-of-6 from the field and 2-of-4 from the free throw line, but grabbed 17 rebounds and added an assist, four steals, a block and a turnover against Utah.
Emanuel Sharp, Sacramento Kings
The No. 45 pick racked up 12 points, three rebounds, three assists, a turnover and a steal while shooting 4-of-9 from the field, 2-of-4 from 3-point range and 2-of-3 from the free throw line against Portland.
Bennett Stirtz, Oklahoma City Thunder
The No. 16 pick scored a game-high 26 points, adding five assists, four rebounds and five turnovers while shooting 9-of-16 from the field, 6-of-9 from deep and 2-of-3 from the free throw line against Atlanta.
Meleek Thomas, Cleveland Cavaliers
The No. 34 pick scored a team-high 16 points, adding three rebounds, a turnover and a steal while shooting 6-of-9 from the field, 2-of-3 from 3-point range and 2-of-2 from the free throw line in 13 minutes on the court against Orlando.
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Randall Sweet is a 2022 Oklahoma University graduate who has formerly written for the Norman Transcript and OU Daily. Randall also serves as the Communications Coordinator at Visit OKC.