Here's a look at the top performances from rookies during the last two days of NBA Preseason action.

Josh Dix, Oklahoma City Thunder

The undrafted free agent notched 16 points, seven assists, three rebounds, a turnover, two steals and a block while shooting 6-of-15 from the field and 4-of-10 from beyond the arc against Atlanta.

The top pick accumulated 14 points, four rebounds, three assists, three turnovers, a steal and a block while shooting 5-of-12 from the field, 1-of-3 from 3-point range and 3-of-4 from the free throw line against Brooklyn.

Zuby Ejiofor, Atlanta Hawks

The No. 23 pick accounted for 15 points, nine rebounds, three assists, three turnovers and a block while shooting 5-of-9 from the field, 1-of-2 from deep and 4-of-4 from the free throw line against Oklahoma City.

Ja'Kobi Gillespie, San Antonio Spurs

The No. 42 pick scored a game-high 25 points, adding three assists, a rebound, a turnover and three steals while shooting 9-of-14 from the field, 4-of-8 from beyond the arc and 3-of-3 from the free throw line against Utah.

The No. 11 pick turned in 17 points, five rebounds, four assists, a turnover and two steals while shooting 5-of-11 from the field, 1-of-4 from deep and 6-of-9 from the free throw line against the Lakers.

Aday Mara, Oklahoma City Thunder

The No. 12 pick finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, five turnovers and four blocks while shooting 4-of-9 from the field, 0-of-1 from 3-point range and 9-of-12 from the free throw line against Atlanta. Mara also tallied 10 points, four rebounds, an assist, two turnovers and three blocks while shooting 4-of-5 from the field and 2-of-2 from the free throw line against Indiana.

Rienk Mast, Indiana Pacers

The undrafted free agent notched nine points, seven rebounds and a turnover against Oklahoma City, shooting 3-of-8 from the field and 3-of-5 from deep.

Darryn Peterson, Utah Jazz

The No. 2 pick scored a team-high 14 points, adding five assists, two rebounds, a turnover and a steal while shooting 5-of-10 from the field, 1-of-2 from beyond the arc and 3-of-3 from the free throw line against San Antonio.

The No. 26 pick scored just four points, shooting 1-of-6 from the field and 2-of-4 from the free throw line, but grabbed 17 rebounds and added an assist, four steals, a block and a turnover against Utah.

Emanuel Sharp, Sacramento Kings

The No. 45 pick racked up 12 points, three rebounds, three assists, a turnover and a steal while shooting 4-of-9 from the field, 2-of-4 from 3-point range and 2-of-3 from the free throw line against Portland.

Bennett Stirtz, Oklahoma City Thunder

The No. 16 pick scored a game-high 26 points, adding five assists, four rebounds and five turnovers while shooting 9-of-16 from the field, 6-of-9 from deep and 2-of-3 from the free throw line against Atlanta.

Meleek Thomas, Cleveland Cavaliers

The No. 34 pick scored a team-high 16 points, adding three rebounds, a turnover and a steal while shooting 6-of-9 from the field, 2-of-3 from 3-point range and 2-of-2 from the free throw line in 13 minutes on the court against Orlando.