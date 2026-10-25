Top Rookie Performances from NBA's Oct. 24 Slate of Contests

The NBA season is back in full swing.

The 2026-27 campaign kicked off on Oct. 20 and has continued since with a number of entertaining contests.

The first five nights of the new season have featured a few notable performances from first-year players, including the Saturday, Oct. 24, slate of games.

Top pick AJ Dybantsa still has yet to play in the regular season after suffering an injury, but will likely add to the 2026 class' intrigue when he returns to the floor.

Action continues on Sunday, Oct. 25, with seven contests, beginning at 4 p.m. in Salt Lake City where the Jazz meet the Lakers and closing with a matchup between the Kings and Grizzlies in Sacramento. Both of those contests should feature a few top 10 picks from the 2026 draft, as Darius Acuff Jr., Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer are set to suit up.

Before those games tip off, though, here's a look at the top performances from rookies on the NBA's Oct. 24 slate of games.

Trevon Brazile, Denver Nuggets

The No. 35 pick tallied 17 points, nine rebounds, two blocks, a steal and two turnovers while shooting 6-of-11 from the field, 3-of-7 from 3-point range and 2-of-4 from the free throw line against New Orleans.

Brayden Burries, Milwaukee Bucks

The No. 10 pick notched 10 points, five rebounds and two assists while shooting 3-of-7 from the field, 1-of-4 from beyond the arc and 3-of-4 from the free throw line against Philadelphia.

Sergio de Larrea, Dallas Mavericks

The No. 25 pick scored a team-high 21 points, adding five rebounds, four assists and four turnovers while shooting 9-of-15 from the field and 3-of-4 from deep against San Antonio.

Graham Ike, Golden State Warriors

The undrafted free agent was in Golden State's starting lineup against Phoenix, finishing with 12 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a turnover, shooting 5-of-13 from the field and 2-of-2 from the free throw line.

Yaxel Lendeborg, Golden State Warriors

The No. 11 pick scored a team-high 26 points, adding nine rebounds, five assists, two turnovers and a block while shooting 9-of-19 from the field, 6-of-11 from beyond the arc and 2-of-3 from the free throw line against Phoenix.

The No. 4 pick scored a game-high 30 points, adding 14 rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block while shooting 10-of-24 from the field, 1-of-9 from 3-point range and 9-of-11 from the free throw line against Washington.