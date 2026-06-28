11 Undrafted Free Agents Who Could Make an Impact as Rookies

Even after the most recent NBA Draft, teams weren't done building out their 2026 classes.

All 30 squads across the league signed undrafted players to two-way, Exhibit 10 or Summer League deals, giving players who weren't selected an opportunity to earn a spot in the league.

While most players who weren't selected likely will never play much in the NBA, there are a handful of undrafted players who have enjoyed solid careers.

Lu Dort earned a first-team All-Defense selection in 2024-25 after going undrafted in the 2019 class, starting on the Oklahoma City Thunder's championship squad.

Austin Reaves went undrafted in the 2021 class, and recently signed a four-year, $185 million contract after a solid 2025-26 season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

In the 2025 class, Caleb Love went undrafted before averaging 10.4 points, 2.5 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game across 49 contests for a team that reached the NBA Playoffs.

Here are a few players who could make an impact in 2026-27 after going undrafted in the 2026 class.

Donovan Atwell, Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls added to an athletic roster in the 2026 NBA Draft, but the team didn't do much to address its lack of perimeter shooting.

Atwell could provide a solid defender on the wing with strong 3-point shooting ability to the mix for Tiago Splitter's team.

As a senior at Texas Tech, Atwell averaged 13.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals while shooting 46.3% from the field and 45.8% from beyond the arc on 8.4 attempts per game.

The Bucks are entering a new era after the team traded Giannis Antetokounmpo, and need to find depth and young talent.

Castro averaged 15.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 62.7% from the field as a senior at George Washington.

The veteran big man measured 6-foot-9 without shoes, recording 7-foot-1-and-a-quarter wingspan while weighing 224 pounds at the NBA Combine.

After trading for Antetokounmpo, the Heat need more depth at guard and on the wings, and have done well developing undrafted players in recent years.

Hall could be the next success story for Miami after averaging 19.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 45.1% from the field and 37.9% from deep as a senior at Auburn.

At the NBA Combine, Hall measured 6-foot-6 without shoes, recording a 6-foot-10-and-a-quarter wingspan while weighing 227 pounds.

Graham Ike, Golden State Warriors

The Warriors need more depth in the frontcourt, and Ike could add a veteran piece to the team's rotation.

As a sixth-year senior at Gonzaga, Ike averaged 19.9 points, 8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 56.3% from the field and 33.8% from 3-point range.

Honorable mentions

Robbie Avila, Los Angeles Lakers

Tobe Awaka, Chicago Bulls

Kylan Boswell, Charlotte Hornets

Zach Cleveland, Memphis Grizzlies

Quadir Copeland, Houston Rockets

Aaron Nkrumah, Denver Nuggets

Kowacie Reeves Jr., Indiana Pacers