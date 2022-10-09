Skip to main content
NBA Draft

2023 NBA Draft: Top Prospects From Each College Conference and More

Who are the best college prospects in the country as it relates to the NBA draft? What about those players taking a more unique route?
It's early in the draft cycle, but the upcoming class appears to be absolutely loaded with talent.

The 2023 NBA Draft is not only extremely deep, but it has potentially generational talent near the top. Over the past week, we've ranked the top prospects in each major college conference. Additionally, we took a look at players entering next summer's draft through a less traditional method.

What were the results?

Terquavion Smith, NC State, 2023 NBA Draft

Dariq Whitehead (Duke)

Dereck Lively II (Duke)

Terquavion Smith (NC State)

Baba Miller (Florida State)

Kyle Filipowski (Duke)

SEC

Chris Livingston, Oak Hill Academy

Nick Smith Jr. (Arkansas)

Cason Wallace (Kentucky)

Chris Livingston (Kentucky)

Anthony Black (Arkansas)

GG Jackson (South Carolina)

Big 12

Dillon Mitchell, 2023 NBA Draft, Texas

Keyonte George (Baylor)

Dillon Mitchell (Texas)

Gradey Dick (Kansas)

Mike Miles (TCU)

Moussa Cisse (Oklahoma State)

Big Ten

Jett Howard, Michigan, 2023 NBA Draft

Jett Howard (Michigan)

Kris Murray (Iowa)

Skyy Clark (Illinois)

Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana)

Hunter Dickinson (Michigan)

Pac-12

Kel'el Ware, Oregon, 2023 NBA Draft

Amari Bailey (UCLA)

Kel’el Ware (Oregon)

Harrison Ingram (Stanford)

Adem Bona (UCLA)

Tre White (USC)

Arthur Kaluma, 2023 NBA Draft, Creighton

Cam Whitmore (Villanova)

Jarace Walker (Houston)

Arthur Kaluma (Creighton)

Emoni Bates (Eastern Michigan)

Julian Strawther (Gonzaga)

Scoot Henderson, 2023 NBA Draft, G League Ignite

Victor Wembanyama (France)

Scoot Henderson (G League)

Ausar Thompson (Overtime Elite)

Amen Thompson (Overtime Elite)

Leonard Miller (G League)

Over the next several months, each of these prospects will have a chance to further increase their respective draft stocks. Regardless of the team they play for now, there's a good chance they will be part of an NBA team by next summer.

