2024 NBA Draft: How to Watch, Draft Order, New Format, Betting Odds and Projected Picks
The 2024 NBA Draft is officially here. While this class of prospects lacks a clear superstar at the top, it's still a very anticipated day as teams across the league look to add talent, or even leverage their picks as trade chips for players already in the NBA.
With draft day finally being here, what do you need to know ahead of tonight's event?
New Format
The 2024 NBA Draft will actually be quite different this season, as the two rounds will be split into different days. This is a move that the league and its teams feel is the right move for several reasons. Not only does it allow teams to regroup after round one to make better decisions in round two, but it also creates a separate broadcast the following day for those players taken in the second round to get the coverage they deserve.
As such, this will be the first year in which the draft is split into two days. Round one will take place this evening, followed by round two tomorrow afternoon.
How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, June 26
- Start Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
- Channel: ABC & ESPN
- Where: Barclays Center | Brooklyn, NY
Draft Order
1. Atlanta
2. Washington
3. Houston (from Brooklyn)
4. San Antonio
5. Detroit
6. Charlotte
7. Portland
8. San Antonio (from Toronto)
9. Memphis
10. Utah
11. Chicago
12. Oklahoma City (from Houston)
13. Sacramento
14. Portland (from Golden State via Boston and Memphis)
15. Miami
16. Philadelphia
17. Los Angeles Lakers
18. Orlando
19. Toronto (from Indiana)
20. Cleveland
21. New Orleans (from Milwaukee)
22. Phoenix
23. Milwaukee (from New Orleans)
24. New York (from Dallas)
25. New York
26. Washington (from LA Clippers via Dallas and Oklahoma City)
27. Minnesota
28. Denver
29. Utah (from Oklahoma City via Toronto and Indiana)
30. Boston
Betting Odds
According to FanDuel, Zaccharie Risacher is the favorite to be selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
- Zaccharie Risacher (-390)
- Donovan Clingan (+450)
- Alex Sarr (+750)
- Stephon Castle (+2500)
Projected Picks
Draft Digest released its final two-round mock draft on Wednesday morning, which projects each of the 30 picks in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft, as well as the second round which will take place on Thursday afternoon.
