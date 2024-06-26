2024 NBA Draft: What To Expect In This Year’s Draft
Tonight is the night where dreams come true as we will hear Adam Silver begin to announce picks at 8:00 p.m. ET. This year’s draft doesn’t have the top-tier talent you would see from other draft classes so there’s a ton of uncertainty of where certain players will end up.
Let’s dive into some things to expect such an unpredictable night.
The Consensus With The Same Top Four
As it stands now, it looks like the top four picks in this year’s draft have a consensus order. Most scouts believe the Hawks end up taking Zaccharie Risacher with the top pick, but Donovan Clingan is being heavily considered at No. 1 overall also.
With the second pick, it’s almost a guarantee that Alexandre Sarr ends up as a Wizard. He brings elite defensive versatility with a ton of potential on the offensive end. Most scouts believe he’s the top overall prospect in this year’s draft but due to him turning down workouts with the Hawks, he ends up slipping to two.
The Rockets have been very active in trade talks and there is certainly a chance the number three pick ends up getting traded so they can land more assets to their roster. If they keep the pick, it’s expected they add Reed Sheppard as they certainly need to improve shooting and a backcourt between him and Amen Thompson sounds like an amazing fit.
If the Rockets end up taking Sheppard, then Stephon Castle becomes the immediate favorite to be the pick for the Spurs as they desperately want to improve at the guard position and add more playmaking to the roster to make life easier on Victor Wembanyama. Castle sees himself more as a point guard than a wing so he very well could get that opportunity to be a lead guard in San Antonio.
Hornets Love Sheppard, Castle & Dalton Knecht
The Charlotte Hornets really have their eyes on Sheppard, Castle and Dalton Knecht. If things go as planned with Sheppard and Castle coming off the board in the top four, then Knecht could very well become Hornets' guy at number six. He possesses elite shot-making ability, high-level spot-up shooting with some serious scoring instincts. His fit next to LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller could make for an exciting offense with some questions on the defensive end.
Jazz Eyeing Cody Williams and Nikola Topic
The Utah Jazz hold the number ten pick in this year’s draft and rumor has it that they are big fans of Cody Williams and Nikola Topić. Topić was once projected to be a top-three pick in the draft but after multiple knee injuries, his stock has taken a bit of a hit. The Jazz could fall in love with his ability to pressure the rim, create for others and score the ball. Adding a true point guard to this roster could pair well with the rest of their young core.
Thunder Loves Drafting Length
The Thunder and Sam Presti absolutely love drafting players with length at every position. 29 out of his 32 draft picks had at least a plus-four wingspan. Some prospects in their draft range with a plus-four wingspan include Ron Holland, Devin Carter, Cody Williams, Tidjane Salaun and Carlton Carrington. Salaun is a name to watch here as he fits the archetype of the kind of prospect Presti loves.
DaRon Holmes II With A Promise To Denver
Sources all over the league believe DaRon Holmes II has received a promise from the Denver Nuggets who hold the No. 28 pick in this year’s draft. He’s a versatile big man who can score in a variety of ways, protect the rim and pass it. There’s a chance he gets picked before No. 28 by a team like the Knicks, but it’s unlikely he falls past that slot.
Bronny James Favored To Be A Laker At No. 55
Bronny James has only worked out for two NBA organizations and that’s the Los Angeles Lakers who hold the No. 17 and No. 55 pick and the Phoenix Suns who hold the No. 22 selection. It’s highly anticipated and expected that the Lakers select James with their second-round pick to allow LeBron James to play with his son. It’s certainly something to monitor moving forward.
