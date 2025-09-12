2025 Southwest Maui Invitational Will Feature Multiple NBA Draft Prospects
As college basketball season approaches, teams prepare for an entertaining early slate of tournaments across the country.
In recent months, one of the NCAA's primary events, the Southwest Maui Invitational, announced it's tournament field for the 2026 season, and revealed its bracket for the 2025 campaign.
This year's event features Arizona State, Boise State, Chaminade, North Carolina State, Seton Hall, Texas, USC and Washington State. The Southwest Maui Invitational is set for Nov. 24-26 and will offer a good look at a few potential NBA prospects early in the season.
Here are a few draft hopefuls to watch while the action plays out in Hawaii.
Ryan Cornish, USC
Listed at 6-foot-5 and 173 pounds, Cornish was an All-Ivy League honoree at Dartmouth in 2024-25 before transferring to USC over the offseason.
In his final year with the Big Green, Cornish averaged 17.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 41.3% from the floor and 37.2% from 3-point range. If Cornish has another solid performance in the Big Ten this year, he will have the chance to be a late pick in 2026.
Entering his fifth year of college basketball, Cornish's age may be a concern to some teams, but the veteran's size and shooting ability could garner interest from NBA scouts.
Dailyn Swain, Texas
Another transfer, Swain came to Austin with head coach Sean Miller after two seasons at Xavier.
Listed at 6-foot-8 and 225 pounds, Swain offers good size on the wing and could be a focal point for Texas this year. As a sophomore with the Musketeers, the former four-star recruit averaged 11 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 53.2% from the field.
Swain doesn't take many shots from the perimeter, but connected on 81.7% of his free throws in 2024-25, indicating he has the potential to develop into a reliable shooter.
If Swain has a strong year against SEC competition, the junior could rapidly rise up draft boards.
Darrion Williams, NC State
After testing the NBA Draft waters in 2025, Williams elected to return to the NCAA.
Rather than going back to Texas Tech, though, where he spent the past two seasons, Williams elected to transfer to NC State, where he will join new head coach Will Wade.
In his final year with the Red Raiders, Williams averaged 15.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 43.9% from the field and 34% from beyond the arc. At the NBA Combine, the Wildcats' wing measured 6-foot-4 and half an inch without shoes, recording a 6-foot-6 and a half inch wingspan while weighing 236 pounds.
