2026 NBA Draft First-Round Picks Under the Most Pressure to Perform

Here are four rookies whose team will be relying on a strong performance from their first-round picks in the first season of their careers.

After acquiring former All-Stars Trae Young and Anthony Davis during the 2025-26 season and extending Young in the offseason, Washington has the potential to be a playoff team in 2026-27.

A key part of the Wizards' postseason push, though, will be Dybantsa, the team's top pick. As a freshman at BYU, Dybantsa averaged 25.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 51% from the field and 33.1% from beyond the arc.

If the 19-year-old has a productive rookie season, the Wizards should have a solid chance to reach the postseason if Young and Anthony are healthy.

After being selected No. 5 overall, Wagler joins a team that reached the postseason in 2025-26.

If the Clippers keep Kawhi Leonard, the team should be in line to make another run at the playoffs in 2026-27. Alongside Leonard and Darius Garland, LA should have an improved offense if Wagler turns in a strong rookie campaign.

As a freshman at Illinois, the 19-year-old averaged 17.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists while shooting 44.5% from the field and 39.7% from 3-point range.

After winning 60 games in 2025-26, the Pistons traded up in the 2026 NBA Draft to select Okorie, who starred as a freshman at Stanford, at No. 17 overall.

Okorie averaged 23.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 46.5% from the field and 35.4% from deep.

The Pistons struggled to produce offense without Cade Cunningham on the floor, and didn't have a reliable ball handler in the team's second unit, which ultimately led to Detroit falling in the second round of the playoffs. Okorie's addition could be an instant fix to the problem for JB Bickerstaff.

The Hornets recently traded LaMelo Ball to the Minnesota Timberwolves, which should open the door for Anderson to play a significant role on a team that reached the postseason in 2025-26.

Behind Coby White, Anderson should be the lead ball handler for Charlotte's second unit. On a team that has a strong roster around the point guard position, if Anderson performs well, the Hornets' offense should continue to produce.

As a sophomore at Texas Tech, the No. 18 pick notched 18.5 points, 7.4 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals while shooting 47.2% from the field and 41.5% from 3-point range on 7.9 attempts per game.

Honorable mentions

Darryn Peterson, Utah Jazz

Labaron Philon Jr., Philadelphia 76ers

Camron Carr, Los Angeles Lakers