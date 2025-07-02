2026 NBA Draft: The SEC is Loaded with Returning First-Round Talent
The 2026 NBA is headlined by a handful of extremely talented and physically gifted freshman, but there are plenty of prospects in the class who have already spent time in college.
While there are plenty of talented returnees across the country, one conference is home to more than five returning players who could hear their name called in the first round next summer.
A recent projection from NBA Draft on SI saw seven SEC prospects who have already played at least one season of college basketball come off the board in the top 30. A handful are transfers from other schools, but there are also a few players who stayed at their previous school with hopes to raise their draft stock.
Kentucky's Jayden Quaintance, Arkansas' Karter Knox, Auburn's Tahaad Pettiford, Alabama's Labaron Philon and Florida trio Thomas Haugh, Alex Condon and Boogie Fland were all first round selections in the aforementioned mock draft, and should add to what was already slated to be an exciting league.
Of coure, the aforementioned players and other prospects from the SEC will have to follow up the preseason recognition with solid showings on the court, in addition to fending off freshman and players from other conferences, to earn their way into the first round.
Quiantance highlights the group, offering a unique blend of size of mobility that has put the former Arizona State standout in the early discussion as a top-10 pick in the upcoming class. Listed at 6-foot-9 and 230 pounds, the former 5-star recruit averaged 9.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 2.6 blocks and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 52.5% from the field.
The Wildcats' new big man still needs to improve as a shooter during the 2025-26 campaign after knocking down 18.8% of his shots from beyond the arc and 47.9% from the free throw line.
Philon, Fland, Knox, Condon and Pettiford all return to college after testing the NBA Draft waters in 2025, but each member of the aforementioned group has aspects of their game to fix this year.
The ability for players to earn NIL money has likely contributed to a few of the SEC's top returnees going back to school, but it should make for an entertaining college basketball season.
