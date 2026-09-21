2027 NBA Draft Prospect Dash Daniels Logs Strong Performance in NBL

Tipping off in November, the upcoming college basketball season is still more than a month away but there are a few 2027 NBA Draft prospects already in action.

International players like Dash Daniels, the younger brother of Dyson Daniels, have started their seasons overseas, giving scouts an early chance to get a look at multiple prospects who could be picked in the upcoming class.

Daniels, who is playing his second year in the NBL, started the season with an impressive outing against the Perth Wildcats that has garnered attention in NBA Draft spaces.

The Australian guard followed his game against Perth with another solid outing against the Tasmania JackJumpers. After playing a small role for Melbourne in 2025-26, Daniels appears to have taken a significant step forward early in the 2026-27 NBL season.

Playing for the South East Melbourne Phoenix, Daniels logged 24 points, 12 rebounds, a steal and a block while shooting 9-of-13 from the field, 2-of-4 from 3-point range and 4-of-4 from the free throw line in a 100-79 win against the Wildcats.

DASH DANIELS IS DOMINATING 😤



24 POINTS AND 12 REBOUNDS 🫨



Watch live on ESPN, 9Go! & 9Now 📺 pic.twitter.com/9R38EgNBIh — NBL (@NBL) September 19, 2026

The JackJumpers took down the Phoenix 96-91 in the second game of South East Melbourne's season, but Daniels still notched 11 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, a steal and just one turnover while shooting 5-of-8 from the field and 1-of-2 from beyond the arc.

Daniels' hot start to the season comes after the 18-year-old averaged 4.2 points and 2.3 rebounds per game while shooting 42% from the field and 37.5% from deep during his first year in the NBL.

If the young guard prospect continues to showcase his improvedments on offense throughout the 2026-27 season, it seems likely that Daniels could earn a spot in the first round of the 2027 draft.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 198 pounds, Daniels' youth, size and production will likely garner plenty of interest from NBA teams, especially after the talented guard has been on the radar of scouts for the past few years.

Similar to his older brother, Daniels offers impressive perimeter defensive abilities and was previously valued for his traits on that end of the floor.

Due to his strengths on defense, Daniels' improvements on offense are even more significant, indicating that the young guard has the potential to be a solid two-way player at the next level. If the South East Melbourne standout continues to shoot well from the perimeter, he could see a drastic rise on NBA Draft boards in 2027.