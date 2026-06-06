2027 Recruits Star in FIBA U18 AmeriCup Quarterfinal Matchup

The 2026 NBA Draft is rapidly approaching, but the next wave of prospects is currently on display at the FIBA U18 AmeriCup.

This year, León, Mexico, plays host to the event, which features national teams from the United States, Venezuela, Puerto Rico, Argentina, Canada, Dominican Republic, Brazil and Mexico. Teams are comprised of players 18-years-old and younger from the aforementioned nations.

The 2026 FIBA U18 AmeriCup serves as a qualifier for the 2027 FIBA U19 World Cup.

In 2024, Team USA won the U18 AmeriCup, beating Argentina in the title game. That year, the American squad featured Darius Acuff Jr., Morez Johnson Jr., Jeremiah Fears and other notable names.

This year's Team USA roster features another group of big-time prospects, including Illinois signee Quentin Coleman, Kansas signee Taylen Kinney, BYU signee Bruce Branch III and more.

On Friday, June 5, Brazil defeated Dominican Republic 101-96 in the AmeriCup quarterfinals to reach the event's semifinals, where Brazil will meet Team USA.

Brazil was led by multiple solid performances, including 18 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, a steal, a block and just one turnover from Isaiah Santos. Santos shot 7-of-12 from the field, 1-of-1 from 3-point range and 3-of-3 from the free throw line.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, Santos is rated as a four-star recruit in the 2027 class, making him eligible for the 2028 NBA Draft. Hailing from the Houston area, the Seven Lakes (TX) High School standout is ranked as the No. 82 overall prospect and No. 22 small forward in the 2027 cycle by 247Sports.

Santos could still rise in the rankings before his high school career is over, especially after a strong performance on the international stage.

The talented wing holds offers from Houston, Texas Tech and others, according to 247Sports.

Dominican Republic was lead by Marlon Martinez, who tallied 29 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists and a block while shooting 9-of-13 from the field, 3-of-3 from 3-point range and 8-of-9 from the free throw line.

Martinez attends The Academy of Central Florida in Orlando, and is a four-star recruit in the 2027 cycle. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 180 pounds, Martinez is rated the No. 111 prospect and No. 17 shooting guard in his class by 247Sports' composite rankings.

The sharpshooter holds offers from Illinois, South Carolina and others, according to 247Sports.

Neither play are draft prospects yet, but could be players to keep an eye on in the coming seasons.