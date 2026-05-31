Assessing the Timberwolves' Biggest Needs at the 2026 NBA Draft

At one point, will the Minnesota Timberwolves get over the hump, if ever? Two straight Western Conference Finals appearances were followed up with a disappointing exit in the second round of this year's playoffs, and the exuberance that once defined this organization is starting to wane a bit.

The Timberwolves are trying to compete in an unbelievably competitive conference. The West is now eclipsed by the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs, with Minnesota falling into that second tier. This team will have no choice but to get aggressive in the offseason.

That starts with the 2026 NBA Draft, and as much as the 28th overall pick may not appear to be crucial to the Timberwolves, they've brought in young gems such as Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid and Terrence Shannon Jr.

Entering this year's draft, where does Minnesota lack? Here are two weaknesses the front office can fill at No. 28:

Point Guard

Mike Conley plans to return next season, but the Timberwolves still need an upgrade at the one. Ayo Dosunmu's looming free agency is a major concern, so taking a point guard at No. 28 would provide insurance at the very least.

Minnesota needs a floor general to run an offense with so many moving parts. Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle can't be at their best without someone to keep the system in check.

Some prospects to consider include Meleek Thomas, Sergio de Larrea and Jaden Bradley. Any of them can facilitate at a solid level while staying engaged defensively, although the offensive positioning may vary. As an older prospect, Bradley could be an immediate contributor with experience as the Big 12 Player of the Year, leading Arizona.

Minnesota also owns the 59th pick, and although that doesn't hold as much weight, Kylan Boswell, Braden Smith, and Nick Boyd are point guards projected to go within that late range.

Frontcourt Depth

Will Randle remain in Minnesota after another underwhelming season? Whatever the case may be, the frontcourt is extremely top-heavy, with Naz Reid being the only true contributor off the bench at the four. Shannon emerged as a wing scorer in the playoffs, but there's still a need for depth down low.

At No. 28, the Timberwolves could opt for a pure rebounder like Tarris Reed Jr. or a versatile floor-spacer like Henri Veesaar. Joshua Jefferson is viewed as a do-it-all prospect with great experience as well. There are so many forward and center options for Minnesota in the back of the first round.