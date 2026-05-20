Wolves 'Optimistic' About Re-Signing Ayo Dosunmu — What Will It Take?

Trade rumors and potential upgrades will steal all the headlines, but re-signing Ayo Dosunmu is quietly a major storyline for the Timberwolves this offseason. Minnesota gave up Rob Dillingham, Leonard Miller and four second-round picks to acquire him at the trade deadline, and they will have to pony up to re-sign him this offseason.

Dosunmu averaged 28.9 minutes in 24 regular-season games for the Wolves in 2025-26. He averaged 14.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game on uber efficienet 52.1% shooting from the field, 41.4% from three and 92.5% shooting from the free throw line. He had similar production in the postseason with 15.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game on 50.0% shooting from the field, 42.5% from three and 92.6% from the free throw line.

May 8, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ayo Dosunmu (13) against the San Antonio Spurs in the first half during game three of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

"I’m excited for free agency. Being in the league for five years, this is my first time being able to go through unrestricted free agency. I’m looking forward to that," Dosunmu told the media last week.

The 26-year-old guard is an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career this offseason, and there are plenty of teams looking for a player like Dosunmu. The Timberwolves sound "optimistic" about keeping him in Minnesota.

"Ayo is our most important free agent. He’s a guy we thought we knew pretty well, and we liked him from afar. Now seeing him day to day, we love him. I think he fits in not just on the court but off the court... We’re pretty optimistic that we’ll get something done there. He’s everything we thought, and more," Wolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly told the media on Tuesday.

The question then becomes, how much will Dosunmu command on the open market? For reference, Nickeil Alexander-Walker was 26 last offseason, and he signed a four-year, $60 million contract with the Atlanta Hawks. NAW averaged just 9.4 points per game in his final season with the Wolves, but his deal seems like a good starting point for Dosunmu.

Free agent Joe Ingles has already announced that he will play in Australia next season. That leaves Mike Conley, Bones Hyland, Kyle Anderson and Jaylen Clark as Minnesota's other top free agents this offseason. A looming team option on Donte DiVincenzo's contract, as he recovers from his Achilles injury, is also something to monitor.

The thought of a big trade will loom over the Timberwolves all offseason. Whatever that deal looks like could completely change their cap situation and overall strategy for building next year's team. As it stands now, a new deal for Dosunmu could severely hurt their cap space. Connelly and Minnesota's front office will probably have to get creative this offseason.