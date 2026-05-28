Meleek Thomas Should Be Near the Top of the Timberwolves' NBA Draft Wishlist

The Timberwolves currently own the 28th and 59th overall picks in next month's NBA Draft. There are a lot of things that could change between now and the first round on June 23. If they keep those selections, Arkansas guard Meleek Thomas should be near the top of their wishlist, and here's why.

The deadline for players to decide if they're remaining in the draft or returning to college was Wednesday, May 23, and Thomas decided that he will keep his name in the 2026 draft. He could be the perfect high-upside swing for any team selecting in the second half of the first round.

Standing at 6-foot-5, 185 pounds, Thomas was a five-star prospect in the 2025 high school class, and the 247Sports Composite rated him as the 13th-best player in the country. He lived up to the hype as a true freshman at Arkansas. He averaged 15.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game on 43.5% shooting from the field, 41.6% from three and 84.3% from the free throw line.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Meleek Thomas (1) shoots in the second half against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Thomas was on a team with projected lottery pick Darius Acuff Jr., alongside talented wings Trevon Brazile and Billy Richmond III, but he still found a way to stand out as one of the most promising freshmen in the country. He also led the team with 1.5 steals per game, proving to be a true two-way threat.

With Donte DiVincenzo recovering from his torn Achilles, Minnesota will need some wing depth early in the season. Ayo Dosunmu, Mike Conley, Bones Hyland, Kyle Anderson and Jaylen Clark are all unrestricted free agents, so there's no telling how many of their reserve pieces will be back.

Thomas will turn 20 years old before the 2026-27 NBA season, and I think he could quickly earn a spot in a professional rotation. He shot 41.6% from three on 5.3 attempts per game last season, and he shows a willingness to defend at a high level.

The question then becomes whether or not he will be available at pick No. 28. ESPN's latest rankings have him as the 25th-best prospect in the class, and The Ringer has him as the 26th-best prospect. Whether he falls to pick 28, or it's a small trade to move up, Thomas could be an early contributor in Minnesota's rotation.

If the Wolves go in the point guard direction, Stanford's Ebuka Okorie could make a lot of sense, but Thomas should be near the top of their list if they're looking to add a wing.