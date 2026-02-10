Pacers vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 10

A rematch of last season’s Eastern Conference Finals takes place on Tuesday night, as the New York Knicks host the Indiana Pacers.

The Pacers are a much different team than they were last season when they made the NBA Finals, as Tyrese Haliburton is out for the season and the team has lost players to injury for long stretches in the 2025-26 campaign.

Indy did make a big move at the deadline, acquiring big man Ivica Zubac from the Los Angeles Clippers, but he is listed as questionable for this game due to an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, the Knicks are hoping to get OG Anunoby (foot) back in action after he missed the last two games. The star forward is officially questionable for Tuesday’s matchup.

New York jumped into the No. 2 spot in the East by knocking off the Boston Celtics on Saturday, and it’s improved on the defensive end as of late, ranking first in the NBA in defensive rating over its last 10 games.

Can it handle business against a Pacers team that is one of the worst teams in the league on the road?

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this Eastern Conference battle.

Pacers vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Pacers +12.5 (-115)

Knicks -12.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Pacers: +440

Knicks: -600

Total

224.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Pacers vs. Knicks How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 10

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Madison Square Garden

How to Watch (TV): MSG, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Pacers record: 13-40

Knicks record: 34-19

Pacers vs. Knicks Injury Reports

Pacers Injury Report

Obi Toppin – out

Tyrese Haliburton – out

Johnny Furphy – out

Ivica Zubac – questionable

Ethan Thompson – questionable

Micah Potter – questionable

Taelon Peter – questionable

Aaron Nesmith – questionable

Quenton Jackson – questionable

T.J. McConnell – questionable

Knicks Injury Report

OG Anunoby – questionable

Miles McBride – out

Mitchell Robinson – out

Pacome Dadiet – questionable

Dillon Jones – questionable

Pacers vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets

Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet

Josh Hart OVER 12.5 Points (-112)

This season, Josh Hart is averaging 12.2 points per game, and he's shot the ball extremely well, knocking down 50.1 percent of his shots from the field and 40.4 percent of his 3-point attempts.

Hart has scored 13 or more points in four of his last six games, putting up at least 19 points in each of those matchups. He should get a few more touches on offense if Anunoby sits, and Hart still has hovered around 12 points just about every night.

The Knicks should spread the ball around in this matchup, especially since the Pacers have been a tough matchup for Jalen Brunson in the past. Hart did not play against Indiana earlier this season, but he does have 18 games with 13 or more points.

Pacers vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Indiana offense may struggle against the Knicks:

The Indiana Pacers have struggled on the road all season long, and now they take on a New York Knicks team that is finding its way on the defensive end as of late.

The Knicks have the No. 1 defensive rating in the NBA over their last 10 games, and they’ve allowed just 98.6 points per game during that stretch. On Super Bowl Sunday, New York held the Boston Celtics’ offense (No. 2 in offensive rating this season) to just 89 points.

The Pacers have some ugly numbers on the road that have contributed to a 3-22 record:

30th in road offensive rating (104.9)

30th in road effective field goal percentage (49.9%)

29th in road points per game (106.8)

21st in road turnovers per game (15.3)

29th in road net rating (-12.8)

So, I have no problem fading this Indy offense, especially with T.J. McConnell, Aaron Nesmith and Ivica Zubac all questionable for this game.

The Knicks’ defense should be able to hold up at home, even with Mitchell Robinson out and OG Anunoby questionable on the front end of a back-to-back.

Pick: Pacers Team Total UNDER 105.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.