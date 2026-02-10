Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Spurs vs. Lakers)

Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic has missed the team's last two games with a hamstring strain, and his status for Tuesday night's matchup with the San Antonio Spurs is up in the air.

Tuesday's game is the second night of a back-to-back for the Lakers after they lost at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Feb. 9. Doncic did not play in that game -- he was ruled out well in advance -- but the Lakers have yet to release an injury report for Tuesday's game.

Lakers head coach J.J. Redick had an optimistic outlook on Doncic's injury before the star guard missed Saturday's game against Golden State, saying he'd be "day to day moving forward."

"He's got a mild hamstring strain," Redick said of Doncic's injury ahead of Saturday's game against Golden State. "He'll be out tonight, and then day to day moving forward."

The Lakers are set as major underdogs at home on Tuesday night, which could be a sign that Doncic is on the wrong side of questionable. DraftKings has set L.A. as a 7.5-point home dog after it was a 6.5-point underdog on Monday night against the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander-less Thunder.

This line suggests that at least one of Doncic, Austin Reaves or LeBron James will sit out on Tuesday night.

With the All-Star break approaching, it doesn't make a ton of sense for the Lakers to rush Doncic back into action. Los Angeles plays on Thursday night against the Dallas Mavericks, but it doesn't have another game after that until Friday, Feb. 20.

This season, Los Angeles has gone 5-5 when Doncic is out of the lineup, and it currently holds the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference. The star guard is averaging 32.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game in the 2025-26 campaign while shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from 3-point range.

Los Angeles should release an injury report later this afternoon that will denote Doncic's official status on Tuesday night.

