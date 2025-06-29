Best Undrafted Free Agent Signings Following the 2025 NBA Draft
The 2025 NBA Draft is in the books, and after 59 selections, teams were still looking to add young talent to their organization.
Following the second round, a number of players who hadn't heard their name called quickly inked undrafted free agent deals with teams around the league.
While it is difficult for players who weren't drafted to make an NBA roster, especially early in their careers, there are plenty of prospects who have defied the odds.
Lu Dort went undrafted in the 2019 class before scoring 30 points in Game 7 of a Western Conference playoff matchup as a rookie.
TJ McConnell, fresh off a strong performance in the NBA Finals, went undrafted in the 2015 class and has carved out a solid professional career. Austin Reaves, who went undrafted in the 2021 class, has played well since joining the Lakers, recently turning down a $90 million extension from the team.
Of course, it is rare that a UDFA develops into a player as impactful as Dort, McConnell or Reaves, but still, in the right situation, undrafted players can return remarkable value. Here are a few undrafted prospects from this year's class who could flourish in their new homes.
Ryan Nembhard, Dallas Mavericks
After a four-year college career at Creighton and Gonzaga, Nembhard went undrafted in the 2025 class and signed with the Dallas Mavericks.
Nembhard measured 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds without shoes at the NBA Combine, recording a 6-foot-2 and a quarter of an inch wingspan. While Nembhard will have to overcome his lack of size, the younger brother of Pacers' guard Andrew Nembhard could find a role with the Mavericks.
Dallas doesn't have much guard depth on the roster, and with Kyrie Irving likely to miss a large portion of the 2025-26 season, Nembhard will have the chance to earn his way onto the court. After averaging 10.5 points, 9.8 assists, three rebounds and 1.7 steals per game as a senior, Nembhard will have to perform well in the Summer League and the G League to see the floor in the NBA.
Nembhard also shot 40.4% from beyond the arc in his final year of college basketball.
Chance McMillian/LJ Cryer, Golden State Warriors
After losing Steph Curry to an injury and suffering a second-round exit as a result, the Golden State Warriors added two more sharpshooters as UDFA signings.
McMillian, who played his final two seasons at Texas Tech after three years at Grand Canyon, averaged 14.2 points while shooting 43.3% from 3-point range on 5.3 attempts per game in 2024-25.
Cryer, a national champion at Baylor who helped lead Houston to the title game as a fifth-year senior, averaged 15.7 points and shot 42.4% from beyond the arc on 7.3 attempts per game.
Chucky Hepburn, Toronto Raptors
The Raptors seem to be focused on building out a strong defense, as evident by the team's selection of Collin Murray-Boyles at No. 9 overall.
The team doubled down on this strategy by signing Hepburn to a UDFA contract after the draft. As a senior at Louisville, Hepburn averaged 16.4 points, 5.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game while helping the Cardinals return to the NCAA Tournament.
Hepburn's efforts earned the former Wisconsin standout ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2024-25.
