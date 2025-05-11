Draft Lottery Set to Change NBA for First Time in Years
For the first time in years, the NBA Draft Lottery is set to send ripples across the league.
The last time it did so was when 7-foot-4 phenom Victor Wembanyama was the shoo-in No. 1 pick. Several teams — namely the Pistons, Rockets and Spurs with the top odds — waited with bated breath to see if they’d land arguably the greatest draft prospect of all time. Obviously, the latter did, and he’s already ascended to superstardom.
Last year, though, the 2024 NBA Draft simply didn’t have a league-altering player, despite some talented players littering the ’24 lottery. At least none that have surfaced just yet.
The 2025 NBA Draft, though, is set to see a return to form.
At the top stands Duke forward Cooper Flagg, one of the best American prospects since Zion Williamson — a similarly-profiled Blue Devil superstar. Through 37 games in leading Duke to a final four appearance as just a true freshman, he poured on over 19 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 steals and blocks apiece.
At 6-foot-9 with an overpowering two-way skillset, Flagg’s landing spot will immediately come out better the moment it’s announced on Monday. He’s set to infuse his new team with talent from the jump and blossom from there — more than making the ’25 draft a league-altering draft.
But there’s more than just Flagg. Rutgers guard Dylan Harper is set to bring an organization a downhill force at lead guard. His fellow Scarlet Knight forward Ace Bailey has immense upside on the wing. And between a number of other talented prospects — VJ Edgecombe, Tre Johnson, Derik Queen and plenty more — there are sure to be other stars.
The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery will take place at 6 p.m. CT on Monday, May 12.