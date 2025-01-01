Dylan Harper Strengthens Case for No. 1 Pick with Triple-Double Against Columbia
On Monday night, Rutgers freshman Dylan Harper became the first player to record a triple-double for the school since 1983. This feat adds on to the growing list of reasons why Harper will be one of the top choices, if not the top choice, in the upcoming NBA Draft.
Dylan Harper put up 16 points, 11 rebounds, 12 assists, 3 steals and a block in Rutgers' blowout victory against Columbia. He controlled the game with his passing ability picking apart Columbia's defense. Harper made passes against man and zone defense finding his teammates out of the pick-and-roll, on cross-court lobs, in the pockets of the zone and in drive-and-kick situations. Arguably the most impressive part of this performance was the freshman only had one turnover in 32 minutes as the primary ball handler.
Harper has displayed his ridiculous scoring ability from all three levels through the first part of his college career, but Monday's game showcased an innate maturity as a point guard that makes him stand out even further. He plays with maturity rarely found in 18-year-olds and is very disciplined in his decision-making. His offensive output combined with his intangible feel for the game is extremely unique in prospects his age which makes him so special.
The 6-foot-6 guard is averaging 22.8 points (4th in the country), 5.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.2 steals through his first 13 games. He is shooting 52.5% from the field and 37.3% from three while only committing 2.2 turnovers a game which is low considering his massive usage rate. Harper has the potential to be a top offensive option at the NBA level which differentiates him from the previously anticipated No. 1 prospect, Cooper Flagg, who has struggled a bit as Duke's go-to guy.
Harper has more to prove to NBA scouts as Rutgers heads into consistent Big Ten play. He has been phenomenal against their nonconference opponents, but showing he can continue his play against Big Ten teams who will do everything they can to shut him down will be pivotal in whether he can be the top pick in the draft.
