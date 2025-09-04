Evaluating the Top Three Second-Round NBA Draft Picks of the 2020s
Perhaps now more than ever, the NBA has shown the importance of nailing second-round draft picks, as many have played instrumental roles on competing rosters. Hitting on a second rounder means the team gets a productive player on an extremely cheap and potentially long-term deal, providing great bank for your buck.
Since the 2020 NBA Draft, which three second-rounders have panned out the best?
3. Jaylen Wells
The Memphis Grizzlies selected Jaylen Wells with the No. 39 pick of the 2024 NBA Draft, and he made immediate impact with the franchise. The 6-foot-8 wing out of Washington State was thrusted into the starting lineup early in the season and made the most of it.
He averaged 10.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while holding 42.5 / 35.2 / 82.2 shooting splits across 79 games. Even more impressive, however, was his defensive prowess, as Wells often took the top perimeter matchup.
His size and ball-handling as a switchable wing make him the perfect player for a playoff setting as well. Given the departure of Desmond Bane, there's a chance Wells takes an increase in offensive workload as well, and it's likely only up from here.
2. Toumani Camara
The Suns drafted Toumani Camara with the No. 52 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and kept him with the team through Summer League and training camp. He would never take the court for the Suns, however, as they'd trade him to Portland before the season began as part of a package sending DeAndre Ayton in exchange for Jusuf Nurkic.
The Suns would grow to regret including Camara in the trade, as he'd blossom into an All-NBA defender in just two seasons. The past season, he averaged 11.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.5 percent from 3-point range en route to making All-Defensive second team.
At just 25 years old, Camara is already one of the leagues best defenders, let alone among second-rounders. If he never got better than the player he is today, he's still an extremely high quality starter and a major steal.
1. Andrew Nembhard
Since being taken by the Pacers with the No. 31 pick of the 2022 NBA Draft, Nembhard has been in the spotlight more than any second-round pick of the decade. He's cemented himself as an elite playoff riser in the association, already having numerous memorable postseason moments –– see his game-winning 3-point shot over the Knicks in the 2024 Eastern Conference Semifinals, or the flurry of moves he put on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the 2025 NBA Finals.
Nembhard has averaged 13.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 5 assists and 1 steal per game while holding 51.1 / 47.3 / 79.2 shooting splits across 40 postseason games. He's flourished as a secondary ball-handler alongside Tyrese Haliburton, and has carved his own niche as a crafty paint scorers and good point-of-attack defender.
Next season, he's poised for his biggest role yet, as Haliburton will be sidelined for the entire 2025-2026 season, leaving Nembhard as the lead guard for the first time in his NBA career. Many are expecting a tremendous leap from Nembhard with an increase in shot attempts and usage, and he's got the skills to to so.