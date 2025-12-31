Magic vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Dec. 31
The Orlando Magic have been inconsistent recently, losing by one in Toronto after beating Denver by one the game before. They’ve now alternated losses and wins in their last six games, which means they’re due for a win today.
They could very well get it as they visit the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers have lost eight straight games, but have been a bit better at home (5-12) than on the road (1-15).
The oddsmakers have the Pacers as home underdogs at the best betting sites on Wednesday afternoon.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Wednesday’s NBA matchup.
Magic vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Magic -4.5 (-105)
- Pacers +4.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Magic: -175
- Pacers: +145
Total
- 225.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Magic vs. Pacers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 31
- Time: 3:00 p.m.
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN FL, FDSN IN
- Magic record: 18-15
- Pacers record: 6-27
Magic vs. Pacers Injury Reports
Magic Injury Report
- Desmond Bane – questionable
- Colin Castleton – out
- Jonathan Isaac – questionable
- Jalen Suggs – questionable
- Franz Wagner – out
- Moritz Wagner – out
Pacers Injury Report
- Tyrese Haliburton – out
- Isaiah Jackson – out
- T.J. McConnell – probable
- Ben Sheppard – questionable
- Obi Toppin – out
Magic vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bets
Magic Best NBA Prop Bet
Anthony Black is enjoying a breakout season so far in Orlando. The Magic forward is up to 15.5 points per game, an increase of over six points from his 9.4 average last season, and his three-point shooting has improved as well.
Black shot 31.8% from deep last season, averaging 0.8 for 2.5 from long range per game. This season, he’s draining threes at a 35.2% clip with an average of 1.5 for 4.3 per contest.
The third-year guard has caught fire of late. He’s hit multiple threes in five straight games, going 19 for 38 (50%) in that span. He should keep putting them up and knocking them down in Indiana this afternoon.
Magic vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick
The Pacers gave everything they had in the playoffs, and they’re paying for it this season. Bad luck and injuries have made them a shell of themselves, and it’s hard to back them at any point.
However, the Magic are dealing with a few injuries themselves, and their last three wins came by a combined six points.
The Pacers are 7-6 against the spread as home underdogs while the Magic are 4-5 as road favorites. Orlando might pull this one out, but Indiana will at least keep it close.
Pick: Pacers +4.5 (-115)
