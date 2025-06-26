Golden State Warriors Trade Back on Day 2 of NBA Draft
In the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft, nearly every team left with a prospect, with Brooklyn making history in leaving with as many as five.
The Golden State Warriors weren’t one of those teams, with their pick conveying to the Miami Heat at No. 20. With that selection, the Heat would leave with one of the biggest faller’s in the draft: Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis.
While the Warriors were unable to make a splash in the first round, they’re already making moves in the second.
The team was previously set to pick at No. 41, a solid selection given the players still left on the board. But per ESPN’s Shams Charania, they’re trading that spot to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for picks No. 52 and 59.
The move is ever-so-slightly puzzling, given that the Warriors’ roster could be a hard one to break into. But Golden State maximizing its chances at landing a late steal isn’t the worst move, either. There's certainly no guarantee the organization is able to leave with playable prospects at either spot, but the Warriors have done a solid job making the most our of their picks in the last decade.
The 2025 NBA Draft has offered its fair share of fireworks, and there's a chance talented or better-than-expected prospects fall late into the 50's.
Additionally, the Warriors could kick one or both of those picks down the road, further bolstering their future draft assets.
With Steph Curry, Draymond Green and the newly-added Jimmy Butler on the roster, the Warriors will look to again compete in a tough Western Conference next season. With the reigning champion OKC Thunder, the surging Spurs, Rockets and Mavericks in Texas, as well as a host of other talented squads, it could again be an uphill battle for Golden State.