How Recent Trades Could Alter Bucks, Nets 2026 NBA Draft Strategy

The NBA world received seismic news on Monday, June 22, as the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat agreed on a deal that will send two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to Miami.

After months of speculation, Antetokounmpo has a new home, while Milwaukee received multiple young players and draft picks in return for the 31-year-old superstar.

Shortly before Shams Charania announced the deal between Milwaukee and Miami, the ESPN insider also revealed that the Minnesota Timberwolves were trading three-time All-Star Julius Randle to the Brooklyn Nets in a three-team trade that also sent Minnesota's No. 28 overall pick to Brooklyn.

Following the two aforementioned trades, Brooklyn and Milwaukee each have a pair of first-round picks in the 2026 class.

The Bucks already owned the No. 10 pick and received the No. 13 overall selection from the Heat, giving the team two lottery picks along to kickstart its rebuild.

Without any true franchise cornerstones on the roster, Milwaukee could be interested in a number of players with its two picks. In his final mock draft of the 2026 cycle, Derek Parker paired Arizona's Brayden Burries and Tennessee's Nate Ament with the Bucks.

Burries notched 16.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 49.1% from the field and 39.1% from 3-point range as a freshman with the Wildcats. The former five-star prospect would add another young guard to the Bucks' new backcourt of Ryan Rollins, Tyler Herro and Kasparas Jakucionis.

Ament recorded 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and a steal per game while shooting 39.9% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range as a freshman with the Volunteers. The All-SEC honoree would be an upside swing for Milwaukee, which the team can afford to take with a rebuilding roster.

For Brooklyn, Parker slotted Illinois' Keaton Wagler to the Nets at No. 6 overall and international prospect Sergio de Larrea at No. 28.

Wagler tallied 17.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game as a freshman while shooting 44.5% from the field and 39.7% from beyond the arc. The Fighting Illini standout would give Brooklyn a lead guard to pair with Randle and the team's young wing players.

de Larrea is averaging 9.7 points, 3.7 assists and 3 rebounds per game with Valencia, shooting 44.3% from the field and 40.7% from deep. The 20-year-old wing player finished with 13 points in 17 minutes against Barcelona in the Liga ACB championship series on June 22, putting Valencia one win away from a title in Spain's top basketball league.