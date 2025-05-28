Ideal Landing Spots for Three 2025 International Center Prospects
Joan Beringer is the only international center prospect who could potentially hear his name called in the lottery next month. After him, the remaining international center prospects are mostly projected to go in the second round, but that doesn't mean they don't have NBA futures or won't even help teams as early as their rookie season. In the right environment, some of the international center prospects in this class could blossom into high-quality starters and maybe even all-stars in the NBA. Here are ideal landing spots for three international center prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Joan Beringer - Atlanta Hawks
Beringer is the highest-rated international center prospect in the 2025 NBA Draft. The French big man has had an exceptional season overseas, developed into an elite defensive anchor for his age, and could be selected in the lottery next month. If he does, the Atlanta Hawks at No. 13 make a lot of sense.
The Hawks are likely bidding adieu to Clint Capela this summer, and while they will likely still have Onyeka Okongwu and Larry Nance Jr. heading into next season, there's not a ton of upside in that center group, nor is there elite size or rim protection. Beringer could change that. Beringer can protect the rim and switch out onto the perimeter comfortably, and provide the coverage point guard Trae Young needs, especially alongside Atlanta's quality defensive wings Dyson Daniels and Zaccharie Risacher. Risacher is another good reason for the Hawks to select Beringer, with the two likely bonding over their shared nationality and looking forward to growing together in the NBA.
On offense, Beringer projects to be a pick-and-roll lob threat, the exact type of skillset Trae Young wants from his center as one of the best alley-oop passers in the NBA. Young is still only 26 years old, the Eastern Conference projects to be fairly weak next season, and the Hawks do not control their own draft picks. Quality play from Risacher and Beringer alongside him, and a potential playoff series win, could make Young optimistic about the future and breathe some much-needed positivity into the Hawks.
Hansen Yang - Golden State Warriors
After Beringer, we're probably looking at the second round. The first international center that likely hears his name called on day two of the NBA Draft is Hansen Yang, and the Golden State Warriors could be a great fit. Yang fills a need for the Warriors, who got bullied on the backboards in both of their playoff series this season. Yang is 7-foot-2 and a tank inside, giving Steve Kerr some much-needed bruising on the interior.
Yang also has an advanced offensive skillset for his age. He thrives in dribble handoffs, loves rolling to the rim, and uses his soft hands to comfortably catch tough passes and finish, and even has good court vision for a center. He's also flexed the ability to potentially stretch the floor and hit threes. Even as a rookie, it's easy to see Yang developing a decent two-man game with both Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler, and any concerns about his toughness and ability to throw his body around will likely be taken care of by veteran Draymond Green.
Rocco Zikarsky - Utah Jazz
Rocco Zikarsky entered this season as potentially a top-10 pick. Now, there are genuine concerns he won't even hear his name called on draft night. The Utah Jazz should guarantee that doesn't happen if he's still on the board when they're up at pick 53. Zikarsky has had a very rough season and seen his stock drop significantly, but that doesn't change the fact that he's 7-foot-3, has shown flashes of spacing the floor and attacking off the dribble, and will still only be 18 years old on draft night.
The Jazz are yet to find lottery luck in their rebuilding Danny Ainge era, and that makes Zikarsky a swing worth taking. If he hits the ceiling he was once touted to have, the Jazz could have a future star to build around who forms a very enticing pairing next to Lauri Markkanen, who is tied down on a long-term deal. With the Jazz likely tanking again next season, and even the season after. Zikarsky should get the time he needs to develop without a big spotlight on him.
