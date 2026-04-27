Illinois Wing Andrej Stojaković Declares for NBA Draft

Andrej Stojaković's 2025-26 season was a bit of a rollercoaster. The 6-foot-7 forward came into the season as a starter, but was moved to the bench and played the role of a sixth or seventh man for the backend of the year.

Nevertheless, he still made a major impact on a team that made the Final Four, averaging 13.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. The rising senior announced his return to Illinois earlier in the month, but a new report from Jeff Borzello of ESPN said that the forward will enter the 2026 NBA Draft while maintaining college eligibility.

NEWS: Illinois' Andrej Stojakovic has entered his name into the NBA draft, sources told ESPN, leaving open the option to return to the Fighting Illini. He was an All-Region selection during Illinois' run to the Final Four. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) April 26, 2026

Stojaković made the All-Region Team during the Fighting Illini's Final Four run, taking on more of a role offensively in the postseason. Through the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments, he averaged 14.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game on 53-33-68 shooting splits.

The son of NBA legend Peja, Stojaković had some buzz as a potential second-round pick entering the 2025 NBA Draft after putting up 17.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game at California, but chose to transfer to the Big Ten. It paid off, as he became one of the more prominent pieces on a title contender.

Plenty of college players enter the NBA Draft just to get a feel for the process and gauge where they are in terms of stock. Stojaković is still expected to return to Illinois, but with a loaded class coming in June, this will give him a good idea of his strengths to build upon and weaknesses to work on for 2027.

The Carmichael, CA native began his collegiate career at Stanford, showcasing great range and poise as a three-level scorer. Through his first two seasons, he posted 42-33-78 shooting splits. At Illinois, his three-point percentage regressed to 24.4%, but he became a much better scorer off the dribble and within the arc (50% from the field).

Stojaković should have a bigger role next season despite Brad Underwood bringing back most of the rotation. With Keaton Wagler exiting, Stojaković will be competing for a starting position, but the addition of Stefan Vaaks could make things challenging. His comfort level within Underwood's system is a major plus.

Keep an eye on Stojaković's stock as the NBA Draft process moves along. He's expected to return to the Fighting Illini, which means that this team should be one of the best in the nation once again.