Former Top Pick Wowing in Pacers’ Preseason
Just over a year ago, at the 2023 NBA Draft, the Indiana Pacers called on Houston forward Jarace Walker with its No. 8 overall pick.
One full season later, Walker has yet to be rolled out in any meaningful way, but he just may be on his way following a few encouraging preseason games.
Against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the team’s second preseason game on Thursday night, Walker was a bright spot in an already-sparkling game. He scored 12 points, adding four rebounds and one assists in helping the team to a 12-point win over Cleveland. He shot perfect on the night, hitting 3-for-3 overall, 2-for-2 from beyond the arc and 4-for-4 from the line.
Despite his offensive output, Walker’s claim to fame has always been his defense, which is molded mostly by his instinctual game and 7-foot-2 wingspan. Suffice it to say, he has premier potential as a two-way rotational player.
Walker’s eight points, three rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block were already an encouraging line in 20 minutes played in the preseason opener. But his real value was embedded in his 3-point shooting.
Across his two preseason games, Walker has shot 4-for-7 from 3-point land. The former Houston Cougar has always had shooting potential, but him being able to stay consistent from beyond the arc would not only cement him in the Pacers’ lineup, but would likely help it thrive even more than it did last season.
Led by All-Stars Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam, as well as a host of crucial role players in Myles Turner, Bennedict Mathurin, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith and more, the Pacers will look to again contend in the Eastern Conference. And Walker’s inclusion as a positive member would bolster them to new heights.
