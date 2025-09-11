Is Pacers' Johnny Furphy Poised for a Year 2 Breakout?
Rising second-year forward Johnny Furphy was selected by the Indiana Pacers with the No. 35 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Furphy was fresh off of an impressive freshman season with the Kansas Jayhawks, where he averaged 9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1 assist per game while shooting 46.6 / 35.2 / 76.5 splits from the field en route to earning Big 12 All-Freshman honors.
The 6-foot-9 Australian native posed an interesting dynamic as an athletic forward with a developing handle and jumper while using size to his advantage. The Pacers up-tempo style of play, led by transition maestro Tyrese Haliburton, seemed to be a dream fit for Furphy.
The Pacers, however, had a deep rotation around the board, and Furphy struggled to find a consistent role. The 20-year-old appeared in 50 games in his rookie season, averaging 2.1 points and 1.4 rebounds in 7.6 minutes per game –– playing a minimal role while the Pacers hunted for a championship.
Furphy wasn't expected to play a major role in his rookie season, but the campaign was underwhelming nonetheless. Despite his minimal contributions at the NBA level, he's put together enticing statlines in the G League and the NBA 2K26 Summer League.
In the 2024-2025 G League season, Furphy averaged 14.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.1 stocks per game, filling the stat sheet in his larger role. He showed growth in his NBA 2K26 Summer League play too, averaging 11.3 points, 4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.
Furphy arguably had the highlight of festivities as well, when he dunked over Bulls rookie Noa Essengue to create an iconic poster.
Furphy has the opportunity for an increased role with the Pacers next season, as Haliburton is sidelined for the entirety of the 2025-2026 campaign with a torn right Achilles tendon. While the two don't play the same position, the Pacers could explore extensive options –– even in the deep rotation –– to recreate his production in the aggregate.
Haliburton's injury likely takes the Pacers out of championship contention, but the team could still be the playoff hunt. However, if supplementary stars like Pascal Siakam, Andrew Nembhard or Bennedict Mathurin go down, Indiana could be looking at a brief one-season rebuild, meaning Furphy and other young stars could play prominent roles.
Furphy's still raw in terms of contributing to a playoff-level rotation, but he has clear potential as a sizable wing with ball skills and a knack for running in transition. Whether the Pacers push for contention or not, Furphy could be set for a breakout sophomore ca