Here's a look at the top performances from 2027 NBA Draft prospects during the Thanksgiving slate of college basketball games.

Alijah Arenas, USC

Arenas scored a game-high 33 points, adding three rebounds, two assists, a block and a turnover while shooting 13-of-23 from the field, 2-of-6 from 3-point range and 5-of-6 from the free throw line against Utah State.

Flory Bidunga, Louisville

Bidunga turned in 12 points, nine rebounds, two assists, a steal, a block and two turnovers while shooting 5-of-7 from the field and 2-of-2 from the free throw line in a win against St. John's.

Blue Cain, Georgia

Cain scored a game-high 18 points, seven rebounds, five assists while shooting 8-of-16 from the field and 2-of-6 from beyond the arc against Cincinnati.

Mo Dioubate, LSU

Dioubate scored a game-high 28 points, adding 10 rebounds, an assist, two steals, a block and two turnovers while shooting 6-of-8 from the field and 16-of-20 from the free throw line in a win against SMU.

JP Estrella, Michigan

Estrella scored a game-high 21 points, adding five rebounds, an assist, a block and a turnover while shooting 8-of-12 from the field, 1-of-2 from 3-point range and 4-of-5 from the free throw line agianst Miami.

Mason Falslev, Utah State

Falslev scored a team-high 27 points, adding four assists, a rebound, a steal and two turnovers while shooting 9-of-21 from the field, 1-of-4 from beyond the arc and 8-of-9 from the free throw line in a win against USC.

Jeremy Fears Jr., Michigan State

Fears scored a game-high 20 points, adding 10 assists, two rebounds, a steal, a block and five turnovers while shooting 6-of-7 from the field, 2-of-2 from deep and 6-of-10 from the field in a win against Arkansas.

Shelton Henderson, Miami

Henderson scored a game-high 25 points, adding 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals and a turnover while shooting 9-of-15 from the field, 1-of-2 from beyond the arc and 6-of-9 from the free throw line in a win against Michigan.

Ian Jackson, St. John's

Jackson scored a team-high 18 points, adding three rebounds while shooting 4-of-8 from the field and 10-of-11 from the free throw line against Louisville.

David Punch, Texas

Punch tallied 11 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, two steals, two blocks and a turnover while shooting 5-of-9 from the field, 0-of-3 from 3-point range and 1-of-3 from the free throw line in a win against Georgetown.

Smith scored a game-high 25 points, adding 11 rebounds, two assists, five steals, two blocks and a turnover while shooting 10-of-16 from the field, 0-of-3 from beyond the arc and 5-of-7 from the free throw line against Michigan State.