NBA Draft

Liam McNeeley: Potential Steal in the 2025 NBA Draft

We discuss why the projected late first round pick is likely to be a steal for the team that drafts him.

Jordan Monaco

Mar 23, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; Connecticut Huskies forward Liam McNeeley (30) reacts after scoring a basket during the second half against the Florida Gators in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
Mar 23, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; Connecticut Huskies forward Liam McNeeley (30) reacts after scoring a basket during the second half against the Florida Gators in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
In this story:

Liam McNeeley, the 6-foot-7, 215-pound wing and former Montverde teammate of Cooper Flagg, was once projected as a lottery pick. However, recent mock drafts have him projected in the mid-20s. Below we discuss why he's likely to be a steal if he ends up falling to the 20s.

This past season, the former UConn freshman averaged 14.5 points, six rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 0.8 stocks while shooting 48.6% at the rim (105 attempts), 25% on non-rim twos (60 attempts), 31.7% from beyond the arc (145 attempts | 10.3 three point attempts per 100 possessions), and 86.6% from the free throw line (127 attempts).

A known sharpshooter at Montverde, shooting 31.7% from three was underwhelming for many evaluators -- likely impacting his draft stock. However, the simple number of shots he made and missed is an overextension of focus on results over process -- when it should truly be the opposite. Process-wise, his form consists of a quick release and a singular, fluid motion and is consistent from shot to shot.

While his statistical profile doesn't pop as overly impressive, this one-year sample size at UConn is not reflective of his overall shooting ability. McNeeley shot 45% from three his junior season at Montverde (114 attempts), 44% from three his senior season at Montverde (155 attempts), and 79% from the free throw line over those two seasons (143 attempts).

Additionally, McNeeley's catch-and-shoot numbers were significantly better than his overall three-point numbers this past season at UConn, as he made 36.7% of his catch-and-shoot threes (120 attempts).

While his finishing numbers weren't great and he doesn't offer a ton as a self-creator, his ability to fulfill the dribble-pass-shoot archetype and provide solid on-ball defense gives him a high floor while his potential as an off screen shooter and secondary ball-handler indicates realistic upside. The team that drafts McNeeley in the 20s -- which keep in mind could be either the Indiana Pacers or Oklahoma City Thunder -- would be securing themselves a rotation player and perhaps one of the more underrated players in the class at this point.

Read More: Liam McNeeley Montverde Scouting Report

feed

Published
Jordan Monaco
JORDAN MONACO

Jordan is a senior at Cornell University where he is an analytics consultant for the men’s basketball team and Co-President of the Cornell ILR Sports Business Society. He has also interned for Sports Aptitude, where he helped interview former front office members and current professional basketball players with the goal of improving the pre-draft process.

Home/Newsfeed