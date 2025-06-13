Liam McNeeley: Potential Steal in the 2025 NBA Draft
Liam McNeeley, the 6-foot-7, 215-pound wing and former Montverde teammate of Cooper Flagg, was once projected as a lottery pick. However, recent mock drafts have him projected in the mid-20s. Below we discuss why he's likely to be a steal if he ends up falling to the 20s.
This past season, the former UConn freshman averaged 14.5 points, six rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 0.8 stocks while shooting 48.6% at the rim (105 attempts), 25% on non-rim twos (60 attempts), 31.7% from beyond the arc (145 attempts | 10.3 three point attempts per 100 possessions), and 86.6% from the free throw line (127 attempts).
A known sharpshooter at Montverde, shooting 31.7% from three was underwhelming for many evaluators -- likely impacting his draft stock. However, the simple number of shots he made and missed is an overextension of focus on results over process -- when it should truly be the opposite. Process-wise, his form consists of a quick release and a singular, fluid motion and is consistent from shot to shot.
While his statistical profile doesn't pop as overly impressive, this one-year sample size at UConn is not reflective of his overall shooting ability. McNeeley shot 45% from three his junior season at Montverde (114 attempts), 44% from three his senior season at Montverde (155 attempts), and 79% from the free throw line over those two seasons (143 attempts).
Additionally, McNeeley's catch-and-shoot numbers were significantly better than his overall three-point numbers this past season at UConn, as he made 36.7% of his catch-and-shoot threes (120 attempts).
While his finishing numbers weren't great and he doesn't offer a ton as a self-creator, his ability to fulfill the dribble-pass-shoot archetype and provide solid on-ball defense gives him a high floor while his potential as an off screen shooter and secondary ball-handler indicates realistic upside. The team that drafts McNeeley in the 20s -- which keep in mind could be either the Indiana Pacers or Oklahoma City Thunder -- would be securing themselves a rotation player and perhaps one of the more underrated players in the class at this point.