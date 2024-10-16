Memphis Grizzlies Might've Earned Steal of Draft in Second Round
The Memphis Grizzlies made a massive splash in the 2024 NBA Draft to select Purdue big man Zach Edey who has been stellar throughout this preseason process to steal headlines. However, that was not the only move Memphis made in June's draft.
On day two, with the No. 39 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Memphis Grizzlies selected Washington State swingman Jaylen Wells. This move went under the radar, as most second-round picks do, but especially after the first-round selection which was met with plenty of controversy. Some going as far as to call it one of the worst picks in draft history.
While everyone wondered in Edey's throwback bruising style could work in the modern NBA, few discussed what the 21-year-old guard could add to a Memphis Grizzlies roster short on depth.
At Washington State, Wells averaged 12.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists on 43 percent shooting from the field, 41 percent from beyond the arc and 81 percent at the charity stripe.
In the preseason, Wells has popped, most recently against the Indiana Pacers turning in 12 points, six rebounds, three assists, and a steal off the pine for Memphis.
During exhibition play, Wells is averaging 15 points, a trio of assists, four rebounds and a steal while shooting 43 percent from the floor, 45 percent from beyond the arc and 80 percent at the line which would be great for a Memphis squad with questionable depth.
