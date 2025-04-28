Memphis Grizzlies Rookie Zach Edey Makes Offseason Promise
The Memphis Grizzlies went through a season with plenty of turmoil. From injuries, poor roster moves, tumbling down the standings and firing their best coach in franchise history, this has not been a banner year on Beale Street.
As the Grizzlies were swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the NBA Playoffs after a 48 win season, Memphis held exit interviews on Sunday.
Rookie Zach Edey took his turn to talk to the media after 66 game season that saw him averaging 9.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and over a block per game while shooting 58% from the floor, 34% from beyond the arc and 70% at the charity stripe.
In this press conference, Edey made a bold promise ahead of his first full offseason as a pro.
“I promise you I’ll put my head down and work hard," Edey said at his exit interview on Sunday after the Memphis Grizzlies season ends.
The Purdue big man also said on Sunday that he hopes to play in the NBA Summer League circuit in July. This would be Edey's second tour of duty in the Summer League, a fairly uncommon thing for Sopohmore's as seasoned as him. Edey was sure to point out he hasn't discussed that with Memphis management.
Year two will be a big one for Edey, he and the Grizzlies must improve after a disappointing first season team-success wise. The first year player showed flashes all year –– including in the postseason –– but has to sustain that and continue to improve.