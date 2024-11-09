Grizzlies' Zach Edey Favorite to Win Rookie of the Year Award
The 2024 NBA Draft was considered one of the weaker drafts in recent memory. To start the season only four rookies average ten or more points per game. Those four rookies are Zach Edey, Bub Carrington, Zaccharie Risacher and Jaylen Wells.
Alex Sarr is the next closest as he’s just barely averaging less than ten points per game. We are still early in the month of November so a lot can change from now to April, but there is no clear favorite to win the Rookie of the Year Award. Let’s dive into the top rookies up to this point.
Zach Edey | Memphis Grizzlies
The 7-foot-5 center and the number nine pick in the 2024 NBA Draft Zach Edey has been the top rookie in the NBA this year. The two time National Player of the Year award winner has started in basically every game for the Memphis Grizzlies and has looked absolutely dominant when he stays out of foul trouble.
Per 36 minutes he’s averaging 20.7 points, 12.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. If Edey is able to stay out of foul trouble then he could legitimately end up averaging his per 36 minutes. The combination of elite size, touch and footwork is very hard for opposing teams to handle. It also helps that he’s paired with an elite point guard in Ja Morant.
Carlton ‘Bub’ Carrington | Washington Wizards
The Washington Wizards have a very exciting young core out of the 2024 NBA Draft which is headlined by Alex Sarr. What if I told you that Sarr wasn’t even their top rookie this year to this point. The 14th pick in the draft, Bub Carrington has looked really impressive for the Wizards this season.
So far he is averaging 10.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. He has shown tough shot-making ability from the perimeter, good playmaking chops and plays with a great pace. Carrington doesn’t pressure the rim a whole lot but he’s still finding ways to consistently score with his ability to make difficult shots and create for others.
Zaccharie Risacher | Atlanta Hawks
The number one pick out of the 2024 NBA Draft has been a top three rookie early on in the season which is a positive sign for him and the Atlanta Hawks. He looks all of 6-foot-10 and he has showcased his versatile shooting ability. Risacher is able to make shots off the catch, dribble and movement.
There was a valid case to be made that he was a top five shooter in his draft class. The floor spacing ability next to Trae Young is a great fit and he proved it in one of his games where he made six 3-pointers. He also is a versatile defender and showcases legit 3-and-D potential. If the rookie continues to be productive then he has a chance at winning the Rookie of the Year Award.
