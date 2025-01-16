Miami Heat Rookie Producing Amid Team Drama
The Miami Heat have been at the epicenter of NBA drama recently, with the ongoing Jimmy Butler-Pat Riley saga continuing this week.
Quietly, amidst the noise, the team’s rookie has begun to find his groove. Drafted at No. 15 in the 2024 NBA Draft, Kel’el Ware was thought of to be an immediate contributor as a 7-foot center, especially after his white-hot Summer League in leading the Heat to a championship win.
His career didn’t get off to the smoothest start, though. He played only spot minutes prior to injury, and then missed a good chunk of time.
In late-December, Ware was finally able to return to the lineup, immediately registering eight points on perfect shooting with seven rebounds and two blocks. Since then, Ware’s been able to add 9.5 points on 67% shooting for the Heat with 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks, more than respectable numbers for a frosh figuring things out.
Against the Clippers on Monday, Ware saw one of the best professional performances of his young career, posting 19 points on 7-for-11 shooting, adding 13 rebounds, one steal and one blocks.
On Wednesday, he was able to add another eight points off the bench on 4-for-7 shooting, adding 11 rebounds, two assists and two blocks, one of which sent an Anthony Davis rim attempt flying.
At the collegiate level, it took Ware some time to find his rhythm, with him ultimately transferring from Oregon to Indiana before putting together his draft case. His early production in Miami is extremely promising given his sky-high ceiling as a two-way force.
Unfortunately, the Heat haven’t been able to capitalize off its rookie production, losing both Clippers and Lakers contests. While Miami could certainly use more wins at the moment, it can take some solace in the fact its nabbed another obvious contributor with another mid-first round draft pick.
The Heat next take on the Denver Nuggets at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, which would be one of the tougher tests in the league for Ware, should three-time MVP Nikola Jokic play.
