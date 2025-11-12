Mikel Brown Jr. Stars in Takedown of No. 9 Kentucky

The 2025-26 college basketball season has so far been highlighted by the myriad of top-notch true freshmen performance. And on Tuesday, Mikel Brown Jr. was happy to continue that trend.

In a win over No. 9 Kentucky, Brown — the top point guard prospect in the class, per most experts — exploded for 30 points on 50% shooting, adding five assists and two rebounds.

Brown’s performance was stellar in every sense, though the twelfth-ranked Cardinals needed the win even more.

Brown was a known factor from the perimeter coming into the season, with a blazing record of 3-point shooting dating back to his preps days. But few expected him to go for 40% shooting on 10 attempts in just his third game with the Cardinals, against a top-10 team, no less.

The scoring versatility has been the highlight so far. He shot from NBA range often against the Wildcats, finished around the rim with finesse, and even hit a fadeaway mid-range shot. Scouts and NBA decision-makers will especially enjoy his downhill game, which was more of a question-mark than his ranged shooting coming into the year.

Through three games, he’s now averaging 19.3 points per game on 54% shooting, looking very much like the most prolific true point guard scorer in the nation.

Even more, Brown’s play-making has looked much better than expected. He has 20 total assists though three games, and while he’s turned the ball over slightly more than scouts would like, he’s exuded plenty of keen passing ability.

There's a myriad of talented guards in the '26 draft class, led by Kansas standout Darryn Peterson, but many consider Brown to offer the top lead guard given his combination of scoring and passing ability. It seems he won't need much to bolster his draft stock given his play, but teams searching for true point guards could bump him up a few spots.

Per an earlier scouting report from NBA Draft on SI regarding Brown: "A high-IQ guard that makes excellent reads, Brown Jr. will be one of many extremely talented back court players on Louisville's team this year. Brown Jr. also grew since he first burst onto the scene, now standing at 6-foot-3. He has top-10 potential in the 2026 NBA Draft, and was considered by many to be the best guard in the class even before his dominance in FIBA."

Brown and the Cardinals next take on Ohio on Saturday, Nov. 15.