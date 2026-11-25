Cameron Houindo is a 6-foot-8 big from France. The 18 year old is playing for Cedevita Olimpija in Slovenia. He was named the Basketball Without Borders All Star Camp MVP, FIBA U16 EuroBasket MVP, Adidas NextGen EuroLeague Ulm Qualifier MVP, and was given a Young Star Game Selection in the LNB. He is amongst the most decorated international prospects in Europe but there are major questions about his NBA projection.

Houindo is a throwback and strong framed bruiser. He could be deployed as a traditional power forward or small ball center. He's got great touch around the rim and has high feel as a passer, especially finding shooters in the corner. He hangs his hat on activity, motor and energy which are almost prerequisites to make it as an undersized big in today's game.

His physicality allows him to compete with bigger centers down low. He's also got great length and mobility which allows his teams to play switchable coverages because of his awareness defensively.

Houindo is clearly talented but can be limited offensively. The majority of his struggles comes finishing against length as he's outsized in most matchups. Most of his finishes come below the rim because of his lack of explosiveness which limits the ways you can use him offensively. Even against youth competition, he operated more so as a connector and playmaking hub as opposed to an offensive engine.

Houindo has a really high floor as a role player but the margin for error is slim to none with this archetype. Montrez Harrell, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Grant Williams are bigs that have had success in the NBA but have faded out the second they showed any regression. The swing skill for Houindo will be his shooting. If he can get comfortable taking more threes, it can put him in a different echelon of player. If Houindo develops a jumper, he could play a similar role to Jaylin Williams who had a similar makeup as a non shooter coming in as a prospect.

NBA teams want to fill their big rotation with versatility and optionality. Houindo may not be a closer but he can offer you a different look for specific matchups. His production as a teenager this season with Olimpija can position himself to go anywhere in the mid to late first round.